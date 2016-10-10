Player Page

Armand Shyne | Running Back

Team: Utah Utes
Age / DOB:  (20) / 6/22/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 214

Utah junior RB Armand Shyne will miss a significant amount of time with an undisclosed injury.
"Armand’s out for quite awhile. It’s not season-ending, but it’s a long time. He’s on the shelf," said HC Kyle Whittingham, who referred to Shyne's injury as a "fluke thing" which occurred during an 11-on-11 drill. The 5-foot-11, 214-pounder has had foul luck on the injury front over the last year-plus, as he played in just five games last season before being sidelined for the campaign by a leg injury. With Shyne down for the count until further notice, Zack Moss will serve as Utah's lead back. Aug 13 - 12:14 PM
Source: Deseret News
