Armand Shyne | Running Back Team: Utah Utes Age / DOB: (20) / 6/22/1997 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 214

Utah junior RB Armand Shyne will miss a significant amount of time with an undisclosed injury. "Armand’s out for quite awhile. It’s not season-ending, but it’s a long time. He’s on the shelf," said HC Kyle Whittingham, who referred to Shyne's injury as a "fluke thing" which occurred during an 11-on-11 drill. The 5-foot-11, 214-pounder has had foul luck on the injury front over the last year-plus, as he played in just five games last season before being sidelined for the campaign by a leg injury. With Shyne down for the count until further notice, Zack Moss will serve as Utah's lead back. Source: Deseret News

Utah junior RB Armand Shyne (leg) didn't play in the spring game. Shyne stepped up during Joe Williams' mini-retirement last fall and was then knocked out for the year due to a leg injury in October. The next week, out of sheer desperation, Utah's coaches were able to coax Williams back onto the field (and he ran for 97 yards or more in each of the next seven games). In an alternate universe, perhaps Shyne would have made his star turn in 2016. This summer, Shyne will be competing with Zach Moss for the starting gig. Moss suffered an arm injury in the spring game but should be ready for August camp. Source: ksl.com