Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Chico McClatcher | Wide Receiver
Team:
Washington Huskies
Ht / Wt:
5'7' / 179
Latest News
Recent News
Washington junior WR Chico McClatcher will miss the remainder of the year with a broken ankle.
The Huskies' starting slot receiver and No. 2 receiver suffered the injury against Colorado on Saturday while blocking on a run play in the third quarter. He finishes the season with 10 catches for 128 yards. Because he only appeared in three games this year (McClatcher missed the Fresno State game on Sept. 16 with a different injury), McClatcher is likely eligible for a medical redshirt waiver. The cut-off is three games or 30-percent of your team's games. HC Chris Peterson sounded confident in McClatcher's odds of qualifying for the waiver.
Sep 25 - 2:59 PM
Source:
Seattle Times
Washington junior WR Chico McClatcher (undisclosed) is warming up in advance of Saturday's game against Colorado.
McClatcher sat last weekend, but HC Chris Petersen said early in the practice week that the team was hopeful he would be able to suit up against the Buffs on Saturday. It looks like that will be the case barring a late setback.
Sep 23 - 9:48 PM
Source:
Josh Kirshenbaum on Twitter
Washington HC Chris Petersen said that he is hopeful that junior WR Chico McClatcher (undisclosed) will be able to play against Colorado on Saturday.
McClatcher (5'7/179) did not suit up for last weekend's win over Fresno State. Sounds like he will be something of a game-time decision for Saturday. The junior wideout has caught six passes for 84 yards in two games this season.
Sep 22 - 2:28 PM
Source:
Adam Jude on Twitter
Washington junior WR Chico McClatcher's led the Pac-12 (minimum 30 catches) with 18.5 yards per catch last year.
It was no fluke. McClatcher's longest catch was a 75-yard score off a screen pass. He had no other catches of over 50 yards to inflate his stats. About three-quarters of his catches went for at least 10 yards, and more than a third went for at least 20 yards. McClatcher (5'7/179), who had 574 receiving yards, 131 rushing yards and six total touchdowns last year, will see more targets this fall with John Ross (89 touches, 1,252 yards, 18 TD) off to the NFL. He also may resume returning duties now that Ross is gone.
Jun 25 - 11:00 AM
Source:
Bleacher Report
UW loses McClatcher (ankle) for the season
Sep 25 - 2:59 PM
Chico McClatcher (undisclosed) warming up
Sep 23 - 9:48 PM
Chico McClatcher (undisclosed) up in the air
Sep 22 - 2:28 PM
McClatcher to have more chances for big plays
Jun 25 - 11:00 AM
More Chico McClatcher Player News
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
We examine the Curious Case of Courtland Sutton while diving into Week 5's most intriguing match-ups.
