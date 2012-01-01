Chico McClatcher | Wide Receiver Team: Washington Huskies Ht / Wt: 5'7' / 179

Washington junior WR Chico McClatcher will miss the remainder of the year with a broken ankle. The Huskies' starting slot receiver and No. 2 receiver suffered the injury against Colorado on Saturday while blocking on a run play in the third quarter. He finishes the season with 10 catches for 128 yards. Because he only appeared in three games this year (McClatcher missed the Fresno State game on Sept. 16 with a different injury), McClatcher is likely eligible for a medical redshirt waiver. The cut-off is three games or 30-percent of your team's games. HC Chris Peterson sounded confident in McClatcher's odds of qualifying for the waiver. Source: Seattle Times

Washington junior WR Chico McClatcher (undisclosed) is warming up in advance of Saturday's game against Colorado. McClatcher sat last weekend, but HC Chris Petersen said early in the practice week that the team was hopeful he would be able to suit up against the Buffs on Saturday. It looks like that will be the case barring a late setback. Source: Josh Kirshenbaum on Twitter

Washington HC Chris Petersen said that he is hopeful that junior WR Chico McClatcher (undisclosed) will be able to play against Colorado on Saturday. McClatcher (5'7/179) did not suit up for last weekend's win over Fresno State. Sounds like he will be something of a game-time decision for Saturday. The junior wideout has caught six passes for 84 yards in two games this season. Source: Adam Jude on Twitter