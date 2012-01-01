Player Page

Chico McClatcher | Wide Receiver

Team: Washington Huskies
Ht / Wt:  5'7' / 179

Washington junior WR Chico McClatcher will miss the remainder of the year with a broken ankle.
The Huskies' starting slot receiver and No. 2 receiver suffered the injury against Colorado on Saturday while blocking on a run play in the third quarter. He finishes the season with 10 catches for 128 yards. Because he only appeared in three games this year (McClatcher missed the Fresno State game on Sept. 16 with a different injury), McClatcher is likely eligible for a medical redshirt waiver. The cut-off is three games or 30-percent of your team's games. HC Chris Peterson sounded confident in McClatcher's odds of qualifying for the waiver. Sep 25 - 2:59 PM
Source: Seattle Times
