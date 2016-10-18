Player Page

Conor Rhoda | Quarterback

Team: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/15/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215

Minnesota redshirt junior QB Conor Rhoda will remain with the team.
Score one for new Gophers HC P.J. Fleck, who convinced Rhoda to stay after the fourth-year junior considered transferring as a graduate. Gophers assistant coaches Mike Sherels and Dan O’Brien spoke to Fleck about recruiting Rhoda back into the fold immediately after Fleck's hiring. With starter Mitch Leidner having graduated, Rhoda will compete for the starting job next season. Jan 7 - 12:47 PM
Source: St. Paul Pioneer Press
