Conor Rhoda | Quarterback Team: Minnesota Golden Gophers Age / DOB: (21) / 2/15/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 215

Minnesota redshirt junior QB Conor Rhoda will remain with the team. Score one for new Gophers HC P.J. Fleck, who convinced Rhoda to stay after the fourth-year junior considered transferring as a graduate. Gophers assistant coaches Mike Sherels and Dan O’Brien spoke to Fleck about recruiting Rhoda back into the fold immediately after Fleck's hiring. With starter Mitch Leidner having graduated, Rhoda will compete for the starting job next season. Source: St. Paul Pioneer Press

Minnesota redshirt junior QB Conor Rhoda will start against Rutgers on Saturday. As was the case against Maryland on Saturday, Rhoda will fill in for Mitch Leidner (concussion) this coming weekend. He threw for 82 yards and a score in the Gophers' 31-10 win over the Terps. While the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is set to start until Leidner has recovered, there is no true fantasy upside here. Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota redshirt junior QB Conor Rhoda went 7-for-15 for 82 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-10 victory over Maryland. The fourth-year junior was tabbed due to Mitch Leidner's concussion. Rhoda, a former pitcher with a 90-mph fastball, signed as a football walk-on in 2013 and didn't earn a scholarship until this spring. He'll resume clipboard-toting responsibilities when Leidner is cleared.