Details are scarce at this time, but we should get some clarification before the day is out. Sam Craft and Phil Mayhue also sat out the practice session due to injuries. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Miller is one of the NCAA's best receivers. He caught 95 passes for 1,434 yards and 14 touchdowns last year.

Miller totaled 657 yards on these opportunities last season, surpassing Middle Tennessee State's Richie James by 30 yards. The duo are two of the best playmakers in the country. Little changed at both programs offensively, so look for each to continue their productive seasons.

Memphis redshirt senior WR Anthony Miller is "an ultra-productive receiver" who "has no outstanding physical skill in his game," writes Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline.

"He’s reliable catching the ball but small and does not show long speed on the field," Pauline wrote. "Miller offers return skills and could be drafted late as a slot receiver/return specialist." The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Miller caught 95 passes for 1,434 yards and 14 touchdowns last year. He and QB Riley Ferguson will once again form one of the country's most dangerous aerial duos in 2017.