Anthony Miller | Wide Receiver

Team: Memphis Tigers
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 190

Latest News

Recent News

Memphis redshirt senior WR Anthony Miller (undisclosed) left Thursday's practice.
Details are scarce at this time, but we should get some clarification before the day is out. Sam Craft and Phil Mayhue also sat out the practice session due to injuries. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Miller is one of the NCAA's best receivers. He caught 95 passes for 1,434 yards and 14 touchdowns last year. Aug 10 - 3:18 PM
Source: Tom Schad on Twitter
