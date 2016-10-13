Player Page

Shaedon Meadors | Wide Receiver

Team: Appalachian State Mountaineers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/21/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 185

Latest News

Recent News

Appalachian State senior WR Shaedon Meadors will transfer.
Meadors is taking a redshirt this season due to injury concerns that have prevented him from taking the field. He won't be finishing his career with the Mountaineers, though. Appy State HC Scott Satterfield indicated that the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior approached the staff to ask permission to speak to other programs on October 24. He closes out his career with the school having caught 81 passes for 1,442 yards and eight touchdowns. His most productive season came in 2016, when he logged a 45-716-2 receiving line. Per Satterfield, Meadors is on track to graduate during the current academic year. Nov 7 - 8:24 PM
Source: Journal Now
More Shaedon Meadors Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 