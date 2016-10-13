Shaedon Meadors | Wide Receiver Team: Appalachian State Mountaineers Age / DOB: (22) / 9/21/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 185

Appalachian State senior WR Shaedon Meadors will transfer. Meadors is taking a redshirt this season due to injury concerns that have prevented him from taking the field. He won't be finishing his career with the Mountaineers, though. Appy State HC Scott Satterfield indicated that the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior approached the staff to ask permission to speak to other programs on October 24. He closes out his career with the school having caught 81 passes for 1,442 yards and eight touchdowns. His most productive season came in 2016, when he logged a 45-716-2 receiving line. Per Satterfield, Meadors is on track to graduate during the current academic year. Source: Journal Now

Appalachian State senior WR Shaedon Meadors (undisclosed) will take a redshirt for the season. Meadors (6'2/185) has not played in a game this season, mostly due to a hamstring injury which has been stubborn to heal. A year ago, the then-junior served as the team's leading option in the receiving game, catching 45 passes for 716 yards and two touchdowns over the course of 12 games played. Now taking a redshirt, he will have one season of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018. Source: Winston-Salem Journal