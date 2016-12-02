Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Desmond Cain | Wide Receiver
Team:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 8/12/1996
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Illinois sophomore WR Desmond Cain plans to transfer.
Cain produced a 53-492-1 receiving line as a freshman in 2015, but his sophomore campaign was a disappointment due to a knee issue. Due to that ailment, Cain only logged five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Cain explained he hopes to continue his career closer to his home in Florida.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 09:41:00 AM
Source:
College Football Talk
Illinois HC Lovie Smith said that sophomore WR Desmond Cain (knee) is "getting closer" to a potential return.
Cain has played in just two games this season due to his knee issue. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound sophomore caught a combined three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown in contests against Murray State and North Carolina to open the campaign. While he has returned to practice this week, his status for Saturday's battle with Rutgers remains uncertain. As a freshman in 2015, Cain logged a 53-492-1 receiving line.
Thu, Oct 13, 2016 03:45:00 PM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
Illinois WR Desmond Cain plans to transfer
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 09:41:00 AM
Smith: Desmond Cain (knee) 'getting closer'
Thu, Oct 13, 2016 03:45:00 PM
More Desmond Cain Player News
