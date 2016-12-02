Player Page

Desmond Cain | Wide Receiver

Team: Illinois Fighting Illini
Age / DOB:  (20) / 8/12/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185

Illinois sophomore WR Desmond Cain plans to transfer.
Cain produced a 53-492-1 receiving line as a freshman in 2015, but his sophomore campaign was a disappointment due to a knee issue. Due to that ailment, Cain only logged five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Cain explained he hopes to continue his career closer to his home in Florida. Fri, Dec 2, 2016 09:41:00 AM
Source: College Football Talk
