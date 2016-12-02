Desmond Cain | Wide Receiver

Cain produced a 53-492-1 receiving line as a freshman in 2015, but his sophomore campaign was a disappointment due to a knee issue. Due to that ailment, Cain only logged five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Cain explained he hopes to continue his career closer to his home in Florida.

Illinois HC Lovie Smith said that sophomore WR Desmond Cain (knee) is "getting closer" to a potential return.

Cain has played in just two games this season due to his knee issue. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound sophomore caught a combined three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown in contests against Murray State and North Carolina to open the campaign. While he has returned to practice this week, his status for Saturday's battle with Rutgers remains uncertain. As a freshman in 2015, Cain logged a 53-492-1 receiving line.