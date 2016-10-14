Chris Murray | Wide Receiver

Arkansas State senior WR Chris Murray caught five passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in Wednesday's 43-25 win over Georgia Southern.

Murray (5'9/181) scored both of his touchdowns in the second quarter. The first came from 56 yards out after QB Justice Hansen hit him wide-open in the middle of the field. The senior wideout proceeded to make a few shimmies to maneuver to the end zone. He would score on a 57-yard grab in the closing seconds of the quarter, again breaking wide open down the field. This 188-yard showing was his first game with more than 40 yards receiving since the first contest of the season.