Jeremy Smith | Running Back
Team:
Louisville Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 10/6/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 224
Latest News
Recent News
Louisville senior RB Jeremy Smith (toe) was ruled out for the rest of the season.
Smith (6'2/224) suffered a Jones fracture in his foot during spring practice and was limited early in fall camp. This injury is not related to that one. According to Cardinal head coach Bobby Petrino, Smith suffered a fractured toe during practice last Thursday. Smith carried five times for eight yards in the opener against Purdue. Because he didn't play more than that, Smith is a candidate for a medical redshirt. Malik Williams and Reggie Bonnafon will likely split carries going forward, with Williams in the driver's seat for the strong-side of that platoon.
Sep 11 - 2:24 PM
Source:
Jedd G
Louisville senior RB Jeremy Smith (foot) said that he is at 100% health.
Smith (6'2/224) suffered a Jones fracture in his foot during spring practice and was limited early in preseason camp. Should be good to go for the Cardinals' opener against Purdue, now. He rumbled his way to 382 yards (6.7 YPC) and eight touchdowns last season while backing up Brandon Radcliffe. With Radcliffe having moved on, Smith will start for the Cardinals this season so long as his health allows him.
Aug 24 - 6:11 PM
Source:
Jody Demling on Twitter
Louisville senior RB Jeremy Smith suffered a Jones fracture in the foot during spring practice.
"The big thing is to get it to heal properly. It's a place that you have trouble getting blood to, so you have to heal properly," said HC Bobby Petrino. While the 6-foot-2, 224-pound Smith is not running at full speed yet, Petrino indicated that the team is hopeful that he will have returned to health by July. Prior to suffering the injury, the senior had been receiving the bulk of first-team reps this spring. Last season, Smith rushed for 382 yards (6.7 YPC) and eight touchdowns while catching 18 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown. So long as he is healthy come the start of August camp, he is in a good position to take over as starter for the departed Brandon Radcliffe.
Jun 8 - 4:14 PM
Source:
Louisville Courier-Journal
Louisville junior RB Jeremy Smith rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on four carries in Friday's 24-14 win over Duke.
The vast bulk of Smith's yardage came courtesy of a nifty 80-yard touchdown run with several minutes gone in the third quarter. On that one, the 6-foot-2, 224-pounder angled to the left through a large hole, then accelerated through a few feeble arm tackle attempts before sprinting to the promised land for the score. That 80-yard run, by the by, was Louisville's longest offensive play from scrimmage this season. Smith has shown off his big-play ability before (he entered action on Friday averaging 7.1 YPC on his 17 rushes), but he has received more than four totes of the rock just once in six games. His lack of consistent touches eliminate him from true fantasy consideration.
Fri, Oct 14, 2016 10:17:00 PM
RB Smith (toe) ruled out for rest of season
Sep 11 - 2:24 PM
Jeremy Smith (foot) says he's back to 100%
Aug 24 - 6:11 PM
Louisville RB Smith on mend from broken foot
Jun 8 - 4:14 PM
Jeremy Smith bolts for 80-yard scoring run
Fri, Oct 14, 2016 10:17:00 PM
More Jeremy Smith Player News
