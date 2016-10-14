Player Page

Jeremy Smith | Running Back

Team: Louisville Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (21) / 10/6/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 224

Latest News

Recent News

Louisville senior RB Jeremy Smith (toe) was ruled out for the rest of the season.
Smith (6'2/224) suffered a Jones fracture in his foot during spring practice and was limited early in fall camp. This injury is not related to that one. According to Cardinal head coach Bobby Petrino, Smith suffered a fractured toe during practice last Thursday. Smith carried five times for eight yards in the opener against Purdue. Because he didn't play more than that, Smith is a candidate for a medical redshirt. Malik Williams and Reggie Bonnafon will likely split carries going forward, with Williams in the driver's seat for the strong-side of that platoon. Sep 11 - 2:24 PM
Source: Jedd G
More Jeremy Smith Player News

