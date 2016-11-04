Player Page

Brian Lewerke | Quarterback

Team: Michigan State Spartans
Age / DOB:  (20) / 10/24/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 202

Latest News

Recent News

Following Saturday's spring game, Michigan State HC Mark Dantonio said that "[r]ight now, [redshirt sophomore] Brian [Lewerke's] the guy."
Lewerke sat atop the Spartans' depth chart at the start of spring practice. It looks like he will exit that way as well. That he has maintained his standing all spring is a good sign for the 6-foot-3, 202-pounder's recovery from a broken leg suffered in November. The Spartans are looking to improve on a disastrous 2016 season in which they went 3-9 (1-8 in the Big Ten). Apr 2 - 12:27 PM
Source: Chris Solari on Twitter
More Brian Lewerke Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 