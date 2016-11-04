Brian Lewerke | Quarterback Team: Michigan State Spartans Age / DOB: (20) / 10/24/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 202

Following Saturday's spring game, Michigan State HC Mark Dantonio said that "[r]ight now, [redshirt sophomore] Brian [Lewerke's] the guy." Lewerke sat atop the Spartans' depth chart at the start of spring practice. It looks like he will exit that way as well. That he has maintained his standing all spring is a good sign for the 6-foot-3, 202-pounder's recovery from a broken leg suffered in November. The Spartans are looking to improve on a disastrous 2016 season in which they went 3-9 (1-8 in the Big Ten). Source: Chris Solari on Twitter

Michigan State redshirt sophomore QB Brian Lewerke (leg) enters spring practice as the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart. Lewerke will compete with Damion Terry and Messiah deWeaver for QB1 duties. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound sophomore-to-be Lewerke flashed some potential in limited time last season before breaking his leg in November. That injury ended his season. Source: Land of 10

Michigan State redshirt freshman QB Brian Lewerke suffered a broken tibia in Saturday's loss to Michigan. "We thought it was an ACL initially but it’s not," said HC Mark Dantonio. "So he’s out, and so that’s a tough blow for us." The 6-foot-3, 202-pounder broke his leg on a Jabrill Peppers sack during the fourth quarter of Saturday's defeat. He will sit out Sparty's final four games. Expect Tyler O'Connor to draw the start against Illinois this weekend. Source: Detroit Free Press