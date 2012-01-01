Welcome,
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Damarea Crockett | Running Back
Team:
Missouri Tigers
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 212
Latest News
Recent News
Missouri sophomore RB Damarea Crockett (shoulder) missed Saturday's game against Idaho and may, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "[miss] a couple more weeks."
Crockett suffered the shoulder injury last week at Georgia. Tigers HC Barry Odom will likely address Crockett's status after the game. In Crockett's absence, Larry Rountree III and Ish Witter are sharing backfield duties against Idaho. Mizzou travels to Connecticut next week.
Oct 21 - 2:14 PM
Source:
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Missouri sophomore RB Damarea Crockett (shoulder) will be limited in practice on Tuesday.
Crockett (5'11/212) hurt the shoulder in Saturday's game against Georgia and was unable to return. Getting in a practice -- even on a limited basis -- is a positive sign, but his status for the game against Idaho likely won't be announced until later in the week. Fellow running back Ish Witter is also suffering from a shoulder injury, so it could be a big workload on Saturday for Alex Ross against the Vandals.
Oct 16 - 6:22 PM
Source:
Dave Matter on Twitter
Missouri sophomore RB Damarea Crockett has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against Georgia due to a shoulder injury.
The Bulldogs hold a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter, so Crockett's absence probably won't show in the short term. Missouri should offer an update as to the extent of his injury in the coming days.
Oct 14 - 10:29 PM
Source:
Wilson Alexander on Twitter
X-rays on Missouri sophomore RB Damarea Crockett's bruised tailbone came back negative.
Crockett bruised his tailbone in the second quarter of Saturday's loss to South Carolina, but was able to practice without pain on Tuesday and looks like he'll be able to give it a go against Purdue this weekend. The 5-foot-11, 212-pounder has been fantastic through two games this season, rushing for 299 yards (8.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.
Sep 12 - 10:19 PM
Source:
Saturday Down South
Report: RB Crockett could miss more time
Oct 21 - 2:14 PM
Crockett (shoulder) to be limited in practice
Oct 16 - 6:22 PM
Mizzou RB Damarea Crockett out w/ shoulder
Oct 14 - 10:29 PM
Crockett (tailbone) X-rays comes back clean
Sep 12 - 10:19 PM
More Damarea Crockett Player News
