Damarea Crockett | Running Back Team: Missouri Tigers Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 212

Missouri sophomore RB Damarea Crockett (shoulder) missed Saturday's game against Idaho and may, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "[miss] a couple more weeks." Crockett suffered the shoulder injury last week at Georgia. Tigers HC Barry Odom will likely address Crockett's status after the game. In Crockett's absence, Larry Rountree III and Ish Witter are sharing backfield duties against Idaho. Mizzou travels to Connecticut next week. Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missouri sophomore RB Damarea Crockett (shoulder) will be limited in practice on Tuesday. Crockett (5'11/212) hurt the shoulder in Saturday's game against Georgia and was unable to return. Getting in a practice -- even on a limited basis -- is a positive sign, but his status for the game against Idaho likely won't be announced until later in the week. Fellow running back Ish Witter is also suffering from a shoulder injury, so it could be a big workload on Saturday for Alex Ross against the Vandals. Source: Dave Matter on Twitter

Missouri sophomore RB Damarea Crockett has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against Georgia due to a shoulder injury. The Bulldogs hold a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter, so Crockett's absence probably won't show in the short term. Missouri should offer an update as to the extent of his injury in the coming days. Source: Wilson Alexander on Twitter