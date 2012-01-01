Player Page

Phillip Lindsay | Running Back

Team: Colorado Buffaloes
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/24/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 180

Latest News

Recent News

Colorado senior RB Phillip Lindsay ran for 281 yards on 41 carries with three touchdowns in a 45-42 loss to Arizona on Saturday.
Imagine running for 281 yards like Lindsay did and finishing second in rushing yards in the game. That's what Lindsay did, because Khalil Tate set an NCAA quarterback record with 327 yards. Enough about Tate, though. Lindsay was once again outstanding, and kept the Buffaloes in the game despite having no answer for Arizona's rushing attack. His scores were from one, five, and eleven yards out, respectively. Oh, and he also caught three passes for 39 yards. He's one of the more complete backs in the NCAA, not just the Pac-12. Oct 7 - 11:44 PM
More Phillip Lindsay Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 