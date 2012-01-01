Phillip Lindsay | Running Back Team: Colorado Buffaloes Age / DOB: (23) / 7/24/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 180

Latest News Recent News

Colorado senior RB Phillip Lindsay ran for 281 yards on 41 carries with three touchdowns in a 45-42 loss to Arizona on Saturday. Imagine running for 281 yards like Lindsay did and finishing second in rushing yards in the game. That's what Lindsay did, because Khalil Tate set an NCAA quarterback record with 327 yards. Enough about Tate, though. Lindsay was once again outstanding, and kept the Buffaloes in the game despite having no answer for Arizona's rushing attack. His scores were from one, five, and eleven yards out, respectively. Oh, and he also caught three passes for 39 yards. He's one of the more complete backs in the NCAA, not just the Pac-12.

Colorado senior RB Phillip Lindsay ran for 68 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in a 37-10 loss to Washington on Saturday. He also had five catches for 32 yards. Lindsay (5'8/190) started off well, picking up first downs and rushing for a seven-yard touchdown to give the Buffaloes a 7-0 lead. After that, there wasn't much Lindsay could do against the impressive Washington front. He should see much bigger holes next week when Colorado takes on UCLA next week.

Colorado senior RB Phillip Lindsay rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in Saturday's 41-21 win over Northern Colorado. Lindsay wasn't slicing up Northern Colorado for big-yardage gains -- his long run went for 18 yards -- but he was cool and efficient in averaging 5.8 YPC in the victory. He has scored a rushing touchdown in each of Colorado's three games to date, with a pair of 100-yard rushing performances in that space.