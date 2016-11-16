Player Page

Gerad Parker | Center

Team: Duke Blue Devils

Duke hired former Purdue interim coach Gerad Parker as an operations assistant.
Blue Devils HC David Cutcliffe says Parker will work with the offense. Parker went 0-6 last season as the interim head coach at Purdue after Darrell Hazell was fired. He spent the spring as Cincinnati's RB coach. Jun 29 - 2:16 PM
Source: ESPN
