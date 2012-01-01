Player Page

Cedrick Wilson | Wide Receiver

Team: Boise State Broncos
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 183

Boise State senior WR Cedrick Wilson caught 13 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 42-23 loss to Virginia.
The Broncos' offense looked downright lost at times in the demolition-of-a-loss, but Wilson played stupendously even in the face of this embarrassment. He capped off his stellar evening's work with a 40-yard touchdown grab sprinting down the field in the closing minutes of the contest. That drew the Broncos to within the 42-23 final. Despite Boise State's issues with consistency this season, Wilson is now working to a studly 29-489-3 receiving line through four games. Sep 22 - 11:35 PM
