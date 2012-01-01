Cedrick Wilson | Wide Receiver Team: Boise State Broncos Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 183

Boise State senior WR Cedrick Wilson caught 13 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 42-23 loss to Virginia. The Broncos' offense looked downright lost at times in the demolition-of-a-loss, but Wilson played stupendously even in the face of this embarrassment. He capped off his stellar evening's work with a 40-yard touchdown grab sprinting down the field in the closing minutes of the contest. That drew the Broncos to within the 42-23 final. Despite Boise State's issues with consistency this season, Wilson is now working to a studly 29-489-3 receiving line through four games.

Boise State senior WR Cedrick Wilson caught three passes for 64 yards in a 28-14 victory over New Mexico on Thursday. Wilson (6'3/183) went off against the Washington State defense last week, but was mostly used as a decoy in the victory. He was able to connect on one big play, as quarterback Montell Cozart found him for a 47-yard bomb down the middle that he caught in tight coverage.

Boise State senior WR Cedrick Wilson caught nine passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-44 triple-overtime loss to Washington State. Wilson was outstanding on Saturday, and would have been the player of the game had Boise State not blown a 31-10 lead. The 6-foot-3 wideout scored twice; first on a beautiful 47-yard post pass from to give the Broncos a 24-10 lead early in the fourth, and again in double-overtime on a 15-yard strike that tied the game at 41. Even without Brett Rypien, Wilson showed he's a legit top option who might put up better numbers than his 56-1129-11 line last year.