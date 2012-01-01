Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Full Depth Charts
Cedrick Wilson | Wide Receiver
Team:
Boise State Broncos
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 183
Latest News
Recent News
Boise State senior WR Cedrick Wilson caught 13 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 42-23 loss to Virginia.
The Broncos' offense looked downright lost at times in the demolition-of-a-loss, but Wilson played stupendously even in the face of this embarrassment. He capped off his stellar evening's work with a 40-yard touchdown grab sprinting down the field in the closing minutes of the contest. That drew the Broncos to within the 42-23 final. Despite Boise State's issues with consistency this season, Wilson is now working to a studly 29-489-3 receiving line through four games.
Sep 22 - 11:35 PM
Boise State senior WR Cedrick Wilson caught three passes for 64 yards in a 28-14 victory over New Mexico on Thursday.
Wilson (6'3/183) went off against the Washington State defense last week, but was mostly used as a decoy in the victory. He was able to connect on one big play, as quarterback Montell Cozart found him for a 47-yard bomb down the middle that he caught in tight coverage.
Sep 14 - 11:17 PM
Boise State senior WR Cedrick Wilson caught nine passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-44 triple-overtime loss to Washington State.
Wilson was outstanding on Saturday, and would have been the player of the game had Boise State not blown a 31-10 lead. The 6-foot-3 wideout scored twice; first on a beautiful 47-yard post pass from to give the Broncos a 24-10 lead early in the fourth, and again in double-overtime on a 15-yard strike that tied the game at 41. Even without Brett Rypien, Wilson showed he's a legit top option who might put up better numbers than his 56-1129-11 line last year.
Sep 10 - 2:55 AM
Boise State HC Bryan Harsin said that senior WR Cedrick Wilson is "getting to that point where he’s seeing what the defense is doing more than just his assignment."
"I think he’s confident in what he’s asked to do, and now it’s attacking, and truly attacking the defnesive side and knowing a little bit more of what they’re doing to try to attack him," Harsin said. Wilson (6'3/183) logged a 56-1129-11 receiving line last season, numbers which could skyrocket even further with Thomas Sperbeck no longer on the team. Wilson underwent offseason ankle surgery, but has not had any physical issues since the start of camp.
Aug 13 - 2:33 PM
Source:
Idaho Statesman
Wilson shines with 13-209-1 in blowout loss
Sep 22 - 11:35 PM
Wilson held in check by Lobos defense
Sep 14 - 11:17 PM
Wilson goes for 147 and two scores in loss
Sep 10 - 2:55 AM
BSU WR Cedrick Wilson leveling up for season
Aug 13 - 2:33 PM
More Cedrick Wilson Player News
