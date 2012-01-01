Trey Adams | Tackle Team: Washington Huskies Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 309

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports that "most" west coast scouts believe Washington junior T Trey Adams is a "lock" first-round prospect. Scouts are intrigued, Pauline writes, by Adams' "size, ability in pass protection and future potential." The 6-foot-8, 320-pound Adams struggled in the opener against Rutgers but has since gotten back on track. "No one has told me Adams is perceived as a can’t-miss left tackle, but all agree he will be a starter somewhere at the next level," Pauline wrote. "The expectations from those close to the situation is Adams will enter the draft off a good campaign." Adams ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect on Mel Kiper's first Big Board. Source: Draft Analyst

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline panned Washington junior T Trey Adams as having "played like a [Day 3] choice against Rutgers." Pauline thought the 6-foot-8, 320-pound Adams looked like a potential Rd. 1 pick on 2016 film, but Adams looked nothing of the sort against the Scarlet Knights. "He looked stiff, heavy footed and was consistently exploited by Rutgers speed rushers," Pauline wrote. "While I never grade a player off a single game Adams must quickly get back on track." ESPN's Mel Kiper ranked Adams as the No. 22 overall draft-eligible prospect on his first Big Board. Source: Draft Analyst

ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Washington junior T Trey Adams as the No. 22 draft-eligible prospect in college football. "The hulking Adams (6-7, 302) is a big-time talent who's still learning and improving and could shoot way up the Big Board in 2017," Kiper wrote. In his two years n campus, Adams has started 23 games at left tackle as Jake Browning's blind-side protector. Adams has been called the most physically imposing Huskies offensive lineman since Lincoln Kennedy. Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom recently listed Adams as the draft-eligible collegiate tackle with the most NFL riser potential. Source: ESPN