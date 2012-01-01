Player Page

Trey Adams | Tackle

Team: Washington Huskies
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 309

Latest News

Recent News

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports that "most" west coast scouts believe Washington junior T Trey Adams is a "lock" first-round prospect.
Scouts are intrigued, Pauline writes, by Adams' "size, ability in pass protection and future potential." The 6-foot-8, 320-pound Adams struggled in the opener against Rutgers but has since gotten back on track. "No one has told me Adams is perceived as a can’t-miss left tackle, but all agree he will be a starter somewhere at the next level," Pauline wrote. "The expectations from those close to the situation is Adams will enter the draft off a good campaign." Adams ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect on Mel Kiper's first Big Board. Sep 22 - 11:10 AM
Source: Draft Analyst
More Trey Adams Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 