Marcus McMaryion | Quarterback
Team:
Oregon State Beavers
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 5/30/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 204
Latest News
Recent News
Oregon State HC Gary Andersen declined to name a starting quarterback following Saturday's spring game.
"I truly believe we have three quarterbacks who can manage the football game in the Pac-12. It comes down to who can make special plays. We’ll continue to evaluate them," said Andersen. The three quarterbacks in question, here, are JUCO transfer Jake Luton, redshirt junior Marcus McMaryion and redshirt senior QB Darell Garrettson. Looks like we will have to wait until August camp before we have an answer as to who will lead the Beavers into battle for the 2017 season.
Mar 19 - 2:23 PM
Source:
Youtube
Oregon State QB redshirt sophomore Marcus McMaryion will be the starting quarterback for Saturday's game at Washington.
Oregon State starting quarterback Darell Garretson was ruled out for the rest of the regular season with an ankle injury on Monday. Since backup Conor Blount is also out due to a knee injury, the third-string McMaryion has ascended to the No. 1 post. Andersen says true freshman Mason Moran will also get practice reps this week behind McMaryion.
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 06:22:00 PM
Source:
The Oregonian
Oregon State no closer to naming starting QB
Mar 19 - 2:23 PM
Beavs turn to No. 3 QB McMaryion as starter
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 06:22:00 PM
More Marcus McMaryion Player News
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mar 17
Clemson's Mike Williams ran his much-anticipated 40-yard dash this week, while UW corner Sidney Jones was dealt a severe injury blow.
