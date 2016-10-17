Marcus McMaryion | Quarterback

Oregon State HC Gary Andersen declined to name a starting quarterback following Saturday's spring game.

"I truly believe we have three quarterbacks who can manage the football game in the Pac-12. It comes down to who can make special plays. We’ll continue to evaluate them," said Andersen. The three quarterbacks in question, here, are JUCO transfer Jake Luton, redshirt junior Marcus McMaryion and redshirt senior QB Darell Garrettson. Looks like we will have to wait until August camp before we have an answer as to who will lead the Beavers into battle for the 2017 season.