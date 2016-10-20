Gareon Conley | Cornerback

Conley took to Instagram to announce his decision, writing that "it's been a wonderful journey from recruiting to playing in the [Horseshoe]." This past season, the 6-foot, 195-pounder recorded 26 tackles, eight passes defended and four interceptions. In October, Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline noted that the corner was "flying up draft boards." He could potentially see Day 1 love due to his blend of athleticism, instinct and nose for the ball.

Ohio State junior CB Gareon Conley "has decent size," writes TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline, which "compliments his athleticism, instincts and ball skills."

The analyst reports that the junior is "flying up draft boards" because he's "really stepped up his game" this fall and should now be consider "the next top cornerback prospect from the OSU program." Not bad company. Bradley Roby and Eli Apple each were first-round picks (Roby in 2014 to Denver and Apple this year to the New York Jets) and Doran Grant was a fourth-rounder of Pittsburgh in 2015. Conley had a tremendous performance against Wisconsin on Saturday. "Putting aside his interception and pass break-up during the game, what was most impressive was the way Conley made plays with his back to the ball and his ability to track the pass then make the play," Pauline wrote.