Gareon Conley | Cornerback

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195

Ohio State junior CB Gareon Conley will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Conley took to Instagram to announce his decision, writing that "it's been a wonderful journey from recruiting to playing in the [Horseshoe]." This past season, the 6-foot, 195-pounder recorded 26 tackles, eight passes defended and four interceptions. In October, Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline noted that the corner was "flying up draft boards." He could potentially see Day 1 love due to his blend of athleticism, instinct and nose for the ball. Jan 3 - 2:23 PM
Source: Gareon Conley on Twitter
