Kalib Woods | Wide Receiver

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Speed Maybin
Jun 15
Daily Dose: New York Pity
Jun 15
National Disaster
Jun 14
Notes: Brewers Go Young
Jun 14
Dose: A-Gone ... A While
Jun 14
MLB Live Chat
Jun 13
MLB Power Rankings: Week 11
Jun 13
MLB Draft Prospects: Day One
Jun 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
MRI comes up negative on Urias' left shoulder
Kipnis (neck) out of Indians' lineup Thursday
Red Sox discussed long-term deal with Betts
O's Castillo slugs grand slam vs. White Sox
Derek Fisher homers in major league debut
Tapia goes 4-for-4 with three runs scored Wed
Shoemaker lifted after meeting with trainer
Morales homers, nets four RBI vs Rays Wed.
Matt Harvey to see doctor for arm fatigue
Wong lifted with right forearm tightness
CC Sabathia has Grade 2 hamstring strain
Brian Johnson out w/ left shoulder soreness
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
How Rookie QBs Impact Fantasy
Jun 15
Bears Fantasy Preview
Jun 14
Return of the Maclin
Jun 14
Panthers Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
Falcons Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
Cardinals Fantasy Preview
Jun 12
Done With Decker
Jun 7
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Carr: 'That dog' coming out of Amari Cooper
Joe Mixon looks like 'a beast' this offseason
Elliott will 'absolutely' see more targets
McVay: Tavon will be 'big part' of offense
Marcus Mariota says trusting leg final hurdle
Jordan Howard wants to lead league in rushing
Lions have not talked to Boldin recently
Caldwell: Greg Robinson will compete at LT
Christian McCaffrey finally able to practice
Rams give up on Robinson, send to DET for 6th
Alex Boone: Teddy Bridgewater 'looks great'
Hopkins: Deshaun Watson has it 'mentally'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Western Conference Draft Needs
Jun 15
June Mock Breakdown Pod
Jun 14
June NBA Fantasy Mock Draft
Jun 14
NBA Mock Draft: Version 2
Jun 13
2017 Free Agent Rankings: SG’s
Jun 13
Dose: Kevin Durant Finals MVP!
Jun 13
Monday Mailbag: Cavs in 7?
Jun 11
2017 Free Agent Rankings: PG's
Jun 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Woj: LeBron could leave Cleveland in 2018
Hawks won't offer Paul Millsap a max deal?
Dwyane Wade still undecided on player option
76ers pick up team option on Robert Covington
LeBron James' 41 points not enough in loss
Kevin Durant scores 39, named Finals MVP
Warriors crowned NBA champions
Rudy Gay opts out, will be a free agent
Muscle Watch: The Thon Maker Edition
LeBron James triple-doubles in Game 4 win
Kyrie Irving scores 40 points during victory
Keepin up w/ the Thompsons: Tristan steps up
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: LAK, CAR
Jun 14
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: FLA, DAL
Jun 9
Murray, Penguins Bounce Back
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: BUF, DET
Jun 8
Predators Even It Up at 2
Jun 6
Preds Take Bite out of Pens
Jun 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Agent:Avs never asked Beauchemin to waive NMC
Shane Doan leaning towards playing in 17-18
Capitals acquire Tyler Graovac from Wild
Erik Karlsson undergoes foot surgery
Kevin Fiala is recovering ahead of schedule
Rangers will use a buyout on Dan Girardi
Predators want pending UFA Fisher to return
Ryan Johansen set to resume skating soon
Sabres sign Ullmark to two-year contract
J. Neal or Jarnkrok may be available for VGK
Dion Phaneuf not expected to waive NMC
Marc-Andre Fleury agrees to waive NMC for VGK
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Pocono (Spring)
Jun 13
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
Axalta 400 Stats
Jun 9
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 8
Chasing Pocono (Spring)
Jun 7
Caps After Dover (Spring)
Jun 6
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Hornish to drive select NXS races for Penske
DNF for Chase Dowling in Thompson 125
Santos: Third in Thompson 125, 24th in points
Matt Crafton: Drivin' for Linemen 200 advance
Ted Christopher: Thompson 125 results
Dylan Lupton: Irish Hills 250 advance
Pole, DNF for Donny Lia in Thompson 125
Jon McKennedy: Thompson 125 results
Ben Rhodes: Drivin' for Linemen 200 advance
Preece rockets to Thompson modified victory
Alex Tagliani: CRS Express 300 advance
Dakoda Armstrong: Irish Hills 250 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
U.S. Open Preview
Jun 12
FedEx St. Jude: Power Ranking
Jun 6
Expert Picks: St. Jude Classic
Jun 6
Dufner wins the Memorial by 3
Jun 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
No. 1 amateur Niemann preps for TOUR debut
McIlroy looks to win second U.S. Open crown
Dustin Johnson preps for U.S. Open defense
Whee Kim nets career-best T2 in Memphis
Berger goes back to back at FedEx St. Jude
Schwartzel moves target to -9 w/ closing 66
Amateur Thornberry in on -8; bogey-free 65
Horschel posts 8-under w/ week-tying-low 64
Frittelli wins the Lyoness Open at Diamond CC
MDF jettisons 15 @ FESJC, including R. Palmer
Past champ Crane makes it 3-ball on 9-under
Cink joins top spot in Memphis w/ 69 on Day 3
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mumme: I turned Ed Orgeron into the NCAA
FAU's top WR Woods arrested & suspended
Ex-ND OL Boudreaux transfers to UCF
Riley hires former mentor Ruffin McNeill
Saban: Retirement talk 'scares me to death'
DJ: Allen a rich man's mashup of Flacco/Wentz
MSU confirms that Peat won't return to team
Auburn blocking DT Jackson's transfer to OSU
Kent State OL Tyler Heintz dies after workout
Miami QB Jack Allison heads to West Virginia
Michigan's Rome trip cost upwards of $800,000
Oklahoma flips DE Tatum from Longhorns
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
City star provides positive injury update
Gibson likely to remain loyal to Boro
Man United signs Benfica defender Lindelof
Agent: Perez wants Arsenal exit
Sunderland face a fight for McInnes
Sunderland eye Pickford replacement
Pickford deal will kick off summer spending
Chelsea close to signing ex-City keeper
Mourinho keen to bring in new defensive mid
Southampton line up replacement for VVD
LCFC in the hunt for in-demand defender
Abraham undecided on future for now
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kalib Woods | Wide Receiver
Team:
Florida Atlantic Owls
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 9/22/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 193
Latest News
Recent News
FAU redshirt senior WR Kalib Woods was arrested on two counts of felony battery and has been suspended.
Woods will remain suspended until the process runs its course. The charges reportedly stem from an altercation over a female at a bar in January. The student-athlete previously stated he was not on site at the time of the fight. Woods is a team captain and led the team in receiving with 934 yards last year. As you all know, 2017 will be Lane Kiffin's first as head coach at FAU.
Jun 15 - 10:58 AM
Source:
FAU Owl Access
Per TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline, Florida Atlantic redshirt junior WR Kalib Woods is a "smooth wide out with sneaky speed and nice size."
Coming into this season, Woods had never recorded a 100-yard game. How far has the well-built, 6-foot-3 wideout come? Last time out, versus Marshall, he had five receptions for 100 yards. That was his fourth 100-yard game of the season. "The junior receiver is in the midst of a breakout season and forcing scouts to take notice of his talents," Pauline wrote. "He needs to find the end zone more often but has set himself up as a mid-third day pick and comes with nice upside." Woods has logged 36 receptions for 496 receiving yards (13.8 yard average) and a score this year.
Wed, Oct 19, 2016 01:49:00 PM
Source:
TFY Draft Insider
FAU's top WR Woods arrested & suspended
Jun 15 - 10:58 AM
FAU WR Woods continues breakout season
Wed, Oct 19, 2016 01:49:00 PM
More Kalib Woods Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Stoops
OK
(1092)
2
M. Zaire
UF
(1028)
3
D. James
FSU
(992)
4
J. Fields
HS
(800)
5
A. Gilman
ND
(766)
6
B. Mayfield
OK
(634)
7
T. Johnson
OKS
(574)
8
K. Johnson Jr.
NEB
(552)
9
T. Luatua
ND
(479)
10
J. Harbaugh
MCH
(442)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Florida Atlantic Owls Tickets
Headlines
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Thor Nystrom projects 5 quarterbacks to go in Round 1 of his 2018 NFL mock draft. Is Lamar Jackson one of them?
More NFL Draft Columns
»
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
»
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
»
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
»
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
»
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
»
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
»
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
»
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Mumme: I turned Ed Orgeron into the NCAA
»
FAU's top WR Woods arrested & suspended
»
Ex-ND OL Boudreaux transfers to UCF
»
Riley hires former mentor Ruffin McNeill
»
Saban: Retirement talk 'scares me to death'
»
DJ: Allen a rich man's mashup of Flacco/Wentz
»
MSU confirms that Peat won't return to team
»
Auburn blocking DT Jackson's transfer to OSU
»
Kent State OL Tyler Heintz dies after workout
»
Miami QB Jack Allison heads to West Virginia
»
Michigan's Rome trip cost upwards of $800,000
»
Oklahoma flips DE Tatum from Longhorns
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved