Kalib Woods | Wide Receiver

FAU redshirt senior WR Kalib Woods was arrested on two counts of felony battery and has been suspended.

Woods will remain suspended until the process runs its course. The charges reportedly stem from an altercation over a female at a bar in January. The student-athlete previously stated he was not on site at the time of the fight. Woods is a team captain and led the team in receiving with 934 yards last year. As you all know, 2017 will be Lane Kiffin's first as head coach at FAU.