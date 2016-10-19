Player Page

DeAndre Goolsby | Tight End

Team: Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 246

Florida HC Jim McElwain announced that senior TE DeAndre Goolsby (undisclosed) is out indefinitely.
"I don't know if we'll get him back," McElwain said ominously. The 6-foot-4, 246-pounder is dealing with an unspecified injury. C'yontai Lewis is likely in line to start going forward. Sep 6 - 6:06 PM
Source: Graham Hall on Twitter
