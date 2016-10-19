DeAndre Goolsby | Tight End Team: Florida Gators Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 246

Florida HC Jim McElwain announced that senior TE DeAndre Goolsby (undisclosed) is out indefinitely. "I don't know if we'll get him back," McElwain said ominously. The 6-foot-4, 246-pounder is dealing with an unspecified injury. C'yontai Lewis is likely in line to start going forward. Source: Graham Hall on Twitter

Florida senior TE DeAndre Goolsby (undisclosed) is doubtful for Saturday's game against Northern Colorado. The exact nature of Goolsby's injury has not come to light at this juncture. C'yontai Lewis will draw the start if the 6-foot-4, 246-pound senior is unable to give it a go on Saturday. Source: Robbie Andreu on Twitter