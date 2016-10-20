Nazir Williams | Linebacker

Williams was dismissed, per a press release, due to "violation of Division of Athletics policy." No more specifics were given, but we can make an educated guess about which straw broke the camel's back. In the fall, Williams was arrested on charges of weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana and possession of alcohol by a minor. He was a three-star 2015 recruit who never saw the field for the Huskies.

UConn redshirt freshman LB Nazir Williams and redshirt freshman DL Felton Blackwell have been suspended following a Wednesday arrest on weapons charges.

Williams and Blackwell were pulled over on Wednesday night, initially due to a headlight issue. When officers approached, they smelled marijuana and asked to search the vehicle. Per the police report, officers found approximately four grams of marijuana, an open container of vodka and a loaded BB gun. That BB gun was one of two in the vehicle. Both Williams and Blackwell have been charged with possessing weapons in a motor vehicle, while Williams has also been charged with marijuana possession and possession of alcohol by a minor.