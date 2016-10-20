Player Page

Nazir Williams | Linebacker

Team: Connecticut Huskies
Age / DOB:  (20) / 11/30/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 248

Latest News

Recent News

UConn dismissed redshirt sophomore LB Nazir Williams.
Williams was dismissed, per a press release, due to "violation of Division of Athletics policy." No more specifics were given, but we can make an educated guess about which straw broke the camel's back. In the fall, Williams was arrested on charges of weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana and possession of alcohol by a minor. He was a three-star 2015 recruit who never saw the field for the Huskies. Jun 20 - 2:59 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
More Nazir Williams Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 