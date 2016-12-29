Cam Phillips | Wide Receiver

Player Page

Team: Virginia Tech Hokies
Age / DOB:  (21) / 12/16/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 199

Virginia Tech senior WR Cam Phillips caught 14 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 64-17 win over ECU.
The Hokies found themselves in an unexpected dogfight early after ECU jumped out to a 17-7 first-quarter advantage. They then brought out the B-52 bombers and turned the game around. And then some. Phillips started his own personal fireworks show with a 10-yard touchdown grab early in the second quarter, then picked up scores of 31 and 45 yards after halftime. The 6-foot-9, 199-pounder owns a 27-417-5 receiving line through three games. He figures to be able to light up Old Dominion next weekend. He figures to be able to light up most opponents. It's turning into one of those kinds of seasons for the senior wideout. Sep 16 - 8:13 PM
