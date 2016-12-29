Cam Phillips | Wide Receiver Team: Virginia Tech Hokies Age / DOB: (21) / 12/16/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 199

Latest News Recent News

Virginia Tech senior WR Cam Phillips caught 14 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 64-17 win over ECU. The Hokies found themselves in an unexpected dogfight early after ECU jumped out to a 17-7 first-quarter advantage. They then brought out the B-52 bombers and turned the game around. And then some. Phillips started his own personal fireworks show with a 10-yard touchdown grab early in the second quarter, then picked up scores of 31 and 45 yards after halftime. The 6-foot-9, 199-pounder owns a 27-417-5 receiving line through three games. He figures to be able to light up Old Dominion next weekend. He figures to be able to light up most opponents. It's turning into one of those kinds of seasons for the senior wideout.

Virginia Tech senior WR Cam Phillips caught seven passes for 138 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 win over West Virginia. Phillips hauled in a 32-yard scoring toss from Joshua Jackson in the third quarter. It's encouraging that the 6-foot-9, 199-pounder posted strong numbers even in this, what was Jackson's first start. Presumably, those two should continue to work well throughout the season. Phillips caught 76 passes for 983 yards and a quintet of touchdowns during the 2016 campaign.

Virginia Tech junior WR Cam Phillips caught six passes for 115 yards in Thursday's 35-24 win over Arkansas in the Belk Bowl. Phillips led the Hokies with his 115 yards receiving, averaging a slick 19.2 yards per catch along the way. The 6-foot, 199-pound junior can now look back on a 2016 campaign in which he caught 76 passes for 983 yards and five touchdowns over the course of 14 games played. This has been the best statistical campaign of his three-year Virginia Tech career.