Cody Thompson | Wide Receiver

Team: Toledo Rockets
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/11/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 200

Toledo senior WR Cody Thompson suffered a broken leg in Saturday's win over Eastern Michigan.
Thompson (6'2/200) sustained the broken leg during Toledo's first offensive drive on Saturday. The injury will likely keep him out for the remainder of the season. It's an absolutely brutal loss for the Rockets, as the senior had been working to a sharp 28-537-4 receiving line prior to going down injured. Diontae Johnson, Jon'Vea Johnson and Danzel McKinley will see the bulk of targets moving forward with Thompson sidelined for potentially the remainder of the campaign. Oct 8 - 12:56 PM
Source: Jordan Strack on Twitter
