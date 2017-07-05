Cody Thompson | Wide Receiver

Thompson (6'2/200) sustained the broken leg during Toledo's first offensive drive on Saturday. The injury will likely keep him out for the remainder of the season. It's an absolutely brutal loss for the Rockets, as the senior had been working to a sharp 28-537-4 receiving line prior to going down injured. Diontae Johnson, Jon'Vea Johnson and Danzel McKinley will see the bulk of targets moving forward with Thompson sidelined for potentially the remainder of the campaign.

Toledo senior WR Cody Thompson caught nine passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-51 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.

When you catch four passes for 142 yards and two scores like Diontae Thompson did on Saturday and you aren't the leading wideout on your own team, you know someone went off. The other Thompson did just that. The 6-foot-2 wideout scored 11 times last year, so we knew he was no stranger to the end zone. His first score was a big one, as the 28-yarder brought the Rockets back to within two scores at 28-14 with just seven seconds left in the first half. He hauled in two scores in the third quarter, an 81-yarder from Logan Woodside to make it 31-28, and a 15-yarder to make it 34-31. Toledo throws the ball a lot, and Thompson's size, speed and opportunity should allow him to be among the FBS leaders in plenty of receiving categories.