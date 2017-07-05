Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Cody Thompson | Wide Receiver
Team:
Toledo Rockets
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 1/11/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Toledo senior WR Cody Thompson suffered a broken leg in Saturday's win over Eastern Michigan.
Thompson (6'2/200) sustained the broken leg during Toledo's first offensive drive on Saturday. The injury will likely keep him out for the remainder of the season. It's an absolutely brutal loss for the Rockets, as the senior had been working to a sharp 28-537-4 receiving line prior to going down injured. Diontae Johnson, Jon'Vea Johnson and Danzel McKinley will see the bulk of targets moving forward with Thompson sidelined for potentially the remainder of the campaign.
Oct 8 - 12:56 PM
Source:
Jordan Strack on Twitter
Toledo senior WR Cody Thompson caught nine passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-51 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.
When you catch four passes for 142 yards and two scores like Diontae Thompson did on Saturday and you aren't the leading wideout on your own team, you know someone went off. The other Thompson did just that. The 6-foot-2 wideout scored 11 times last year, so we knew he was no stranger to the end zone. His first score was a big one, as the 28-yarder brought the Rockets back to within two scores at 28-14 with just seven seconds left in the first half. He hauled in two scores in the third quarter, an 81-yarder from Logan Woodside to make it 31-28, and a 15-yarder to make it 34-31. Toledo throws the ball a lot, and Thompson's size, speed and opportunity should allow him to be among the FBS leaders in plenty of receiving categories.
Sep 16 - 11:04 PM
Toledo senior WR Cody Thompson caught five passes for 112 yards on Thursday in Toledo's 47-13 victory over Elon.
Thompson (6'2/200 pounds) didn't get in the end zone -- something he did 11 times last year -- which is a minor upset against an FCS school. He's a ridiculous athlete who plays in a pass-happy offense, so you shouldn't expect him to be shutout in that area too often. He'll get another chance to put up big numbers next Saturday against Nevada.
Aug 31 - 10:24 PM
Toledo senior WR Cody Thompson checked in at No. 38 on Bruce Feldman's annual "Freaks List."
Thompson benches 350 pounds and has a vertical jump of 37 inches. He posted a 64-1,269-11 line last year and boasts a 3.7 GPA in the classroom.
Jul 7 - 2:18 PM
Source:
SI
Toledo WR Cody Thompson suffers broken leg
Oct 8 - 12:56 PM
Thompson catches three touchdowns in win
Sep 16 - 11:04 PM
Thompson goes over 100 in Toledo opener
Aug 31 - 10:24 PM
WR Thompson has athleticism, stats, grades
Jul 7 - 2:18 PM
More Cody Thompson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Toledo Rockets Tickets
Headlines
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor looks to run over Purdue on Saturday as we dive into this week's most interesting match-ups.
