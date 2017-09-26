James Gilbert | Running Back Team: Ball State Cardinals Age / DOB: (21) / 11/10/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 191

Ball State junior RB James Gilbert is rehabbing from a partially torn ligament in his right thumb. Gilbert (5'8/191) tore a ligament in his thumb when he got his hand stuck in the face mask of a Tennessee Tech defender while attempting a stiff-arm back on September 16. The injury has forced him to sit out each of Ball State's last two games. He should be considered doubtful for Saturday's showdown with Akron. Caleb Huntley and Malik Dunner will continue to see the bulk of carries for the Cardinals until Gilbert is ready to return. Source: The Star Press

Ball State HC Mike Neu said that the swelling in junior RB James Gilbert's injured hand must fade before he is able to practice again. Gilbert did not play against Western Kentucky this past weekend due to hand and knee injuries, but it is the hand issue which is of most concern, here. Said Neu, "I worry about things outside of [just being able to hold the ball], protection-wise and blocking when he has to." Should Gilbert be unable to play against Western Michigan on Saturday, Caleb Huntley and Malik Dunner would see the majority of work at running back. Source: The Star Press

Ball State junior RB James Gilbert (hand, knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's showdown with Western Kentucky. Gilbert injured both his hand and knee in last weekend's win over Tennessee Tech. While the Cardinals were hoping that the 5-foot-8, 191-pounder would be able to suit up against the Hilltoppers on Saturday, that has not come to pass. Expect Caleb Huntley and Malik Dunner to split carries in his place now that he has been ruled out. Source: Doug Zaleski on Twitter