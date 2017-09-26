Player Page

James Gilbert | Running Back

Team: Ball State Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/10/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 191

Latest News

Recent News

Ball State junior RB James Gilbert is rehabbing from a partially torn ligament in his right thumb.
Gilbert (5'8/191) tore a ligament in his thumb when he got his hand stuck in the face mask of a Tennessee Tech defender while attempting a stiff-arm back on September 16. The injury has forced him to sit out each of Ball State's last two games. He should be considered doubtful for Saturday's showdown with Akron. Caleb Huntley and Malik Dunner will continue to see the bulk of carries for the Cardinals until Gilbert is ready to return. Oct 4 - 10:46 PM
Source: The Star Press
More James Gilbert Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 