Steven Sims | Wide Receiver

Sims missed Saturday's 45-27 loss to Central Michigan because of an ankle injury. Kansas' passing offense went into the tank without its star receiver. "We think that Steven is going to be available this week, which is good," HC David Beaty said. "He seems to be doing a lot better. I think that he’ll be fine. I’ll know a lot more today after we go through practice." Sims (5'10/176) posted 72-859-7 receiving line last season.

Kansas junior WR Steven Sims Jr. caught four passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-16 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

Sims (5'10/176) was a breakout star for the Jayhawks last year, and he was easily the best player on the field on Saturday night. His first score was an impressive 77-yard grab to make it 7-0 Jayhawks, and his second trip to the end zone came at the end of the second half to give Kansas a 21-7 lead. The ball is going to be spread around in the David Beatty offense, but Sims is going to see more than his fair share of looks, and he'll take advantage of them.