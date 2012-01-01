Player Page

Steven Sims | Wide Receiver

Team: Kansas Jayhawks
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 176

Kansas junior WR Steven Sims Jr. (ankle) is expected to return against Ohio on Saturday.
Sims missed Saturday's 45-27 loss to Central Michigan because of an ankle injury. Kansas' passing offense went into the tank without its star receiver. "We think that Steven is going to be available this week, which is good," HC David Beaty said. "He seems to be doing a lot better. I think that he’ll be fine. I’ll know a lot more today after we go through practice." Sims (5'10/176) posted 72-859-7 receiving line last season. Sep 13 - 2:18 PM
