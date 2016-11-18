Jeff Badet | Wide Receiver Team: Kentucky Wildcats Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 180

Kentucky graduate WR Jeff Badet will transfer. Tough blow for the Wildcats, as Badet just put in his best all-around season. He averaged 21.6 yards per reception in 13 games, good for sixth-best in the country. The 6-foot, 180-pounder registered a 31-670-4 receiving line for the 2016 campaign as a whole. In a statement, he said, "I just feel like it’s the best decision for me to finish my career as a graduate transfer. I’ll always be proud of receiving my degree from UK and I’ll bleed blue forever." Badet will be eligible to play immediately for another FBS program in 2017. His preferred transfer destination is not known at this juncture. Source: The Courier-Journal

Kentucky HC Mark Stoops said that there is a "good chance" redshirt junior WR Jeff Badet (hip) will be able to play against Austin Peay on Saturday. While Badet is dealing with a hip pointer, it looks to be a minor injury. He has yet to miss a game this season. Through 10 contests, the 6-foot, 180-pound wideout is working to a 23-545-4 receiving line. Source: Lexington Herald-Leader