Jeff Badet | Wide Receiver

Team: Kentucky Wildcats
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180

Kentucky graduate WR Jeff Badet will transfer.
Tough blow for the Wildcats, as Badet just put in his best all-around season. He averaged 21.6 yards per reception in 13 games, good for sixth-best in the country. The 6-foot, 180-pounder registered a 31-670-4 receiving line for the 2016 campaign as a whole. In a statement, he said, "I just feel like it’s the best decision for me to finish my career as a graduate transfer. I’ll always be proud of receiving my degree from UK and I’ll bleed blue forever." Badet will be eligible to play immediately for another FBS program in 2017. His preferred transfer destination is not known at this juncture. Jan 13 - 4:13 PM
Source: The Courier-Journal
