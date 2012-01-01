Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
ProBasketballTalk
Lindheim posts 36-hole target with R2 67
Benjamin Snell Jr. | Running Back
Team:
Kentucky Wildcats
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 220
Latest News
Recent News
Kentucky sophomore RB Benjamin Snell Jr. ran for 180 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns in a 29-26 victory over Tennessee on Saturday.
Snell Jr. was only able to carry the ball seven times last week in the Wildcats blowout loss to Mississippi State, but he certainly was back on track tonight. He gashed through the Volunteers' porous run defense, and he scored three times within ten yards. Even as a sophomore, Snell Jr. has established himself as one of the best running backs in the SEC. He and Kentucky have a date with the awful Ole Miss defense next week.
Oct 28 - 11:24 PM
Kentucky sophomore RB Benjamin Snell Jr. rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in Saturday's 40-34 win over Missouri.
The bulk of Snell's rushing yardage came on a 71-yard scoring run midway through the second quarter. He would find the end zone once more from six yards out in the third quarter. This was the 5-foot-11, 220-pounder's third 100-yard showing in six contests this season. He's up to 523 yards rushing and six touchdowns for the campaign as a whole.
Oct 7 - 11:49 PM
Kentucky sophomore RB Benjamin Snell Jr. rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries in Saturday's 23-13 win over South Carolina.
Snell punched the ball in from five yards out near the end of the first quarter and looped back around for a one-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. He has been dealing with a rib injury suffered against Eastern Kentucky last weekend, but as his 32 carries versus South Carolina would indicate, that injury was relatively minor. Through three games, Snell has picked up 272 yards and three touchdowns.
Sep 16 - 11:42 PM
Kentucky sophomore RB Benjamin Snell Jr. (ribs) participated in practice on Tuesday.
Snell suffered a rib injury in Saturday's win over Eastern Kentucky. He was in some pain at the time of the injury, but the discomfort has waned over the past two days and he indicated that he will be ready to roll against South Carolina this weekend. His health is worth monitoring over the remainder of the practice week, but so far, so good. Snell has rushed for 170 yards (4.4 YPC) and a touchdown in two games.
Sep 12 - 9:39 PM
Source:
Big Blue Banter on Twitter
Snell explodes for 180 and 3 TDs in close win
Oct 28 - 11:24 PM
Benny Snell rushes for 117 yards, two scores
Oct 7 - 11:49 PM
Benny Snell busts up SC for 102 yards, two TD
Sep 16 - 11:42 PM
Benjamin Snell (ribs) practices on Tuesday
Sep 12 - 9:39 PM
More Benjamin Snell Jr. Player News
