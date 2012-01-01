Benjamin Snell Jr. | Running Back Team: Kentucky Wildcats Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 220

Kentucky sophomore RB Benjamin Snell Jr. ran for 180 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns in a 29-26 victory over Tennessee on Saturday. Snell Jr. was only able to carry the ball seven times last week in the Wildcats blowout loss to Mississippi State, but he certainly was back on track tonight. He gashed through the Volunteers' porous run defense, and he scored three times within ten yards. Even as a sophomore, Snell Jr. has established himself as one of the best running backs in the SEC. He and Kentucky have a date with the awful Ole Miss defense next week.

Kentucky sophomore RB Benjamin Snell Jr. rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in Saturday's 40-34 win over Missouri. The bulk of Snell's rushing yardage came on a 71-yard scoring run midway through the second quarter. He would find the end zone once more from six yards out in the third quarter. This was the 5-foot-11, 220-pounder's third 100-yard showing in six contests this season. He's up to 523 yards rushing and six touchdowns for the campaign as a whole.

Kentucky sophomore RB Benjamin Snell Jr. rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries in Saturday's 23-13 win over South Carolina. Snell punched the ball in from five yards out near the end of the first quarter and looped back around for a one-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. He has been dealing with a rib injury suffered against Eastern Kentucky last weekend, but as his 32 carries versus South Carolina would indicate, that injury was relatively minor. Through three games, Snell has picked up 272 yards and three touchdowns.