Benjamin Snell Jr. | Running Back

Team: Kentucky Wildcats
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 220

Kentucky sophomore RB Benjamin Snell Jr. ran for 180 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns in a 29-26 victory over Tennessee on Saturday.
Snell Jr. was only able to carry the ball seven times last week in the Wildcats blowout loss to Mississippi State, but he certainly was back on track tonight. He gashed through the Volunteers' porous run defense, and he scored three times within ten yards. Even as a sophomore, Snell Jr. has established himself as one of the best running backs in the SEC. He and Kentucky have a date with the awful Ole Miss defense next week. Oct 28 - 11:24 PM
