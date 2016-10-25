Garrett Sickels | Defensive End

Player Page

Team: Penn State Nittany Lions
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/24/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 260

Penn State redshirt junior DE Garrett Sickels will declare for the NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Sickels led the Nittany Lions with 12.5 tackles for losses and tied for the team lead with six sacks. He was named second-team all-Big Ten by the league's coaches. Sickels was named the team's Most Valuable Defensive Player at the postseason team banquet. He was an ace recruit in the heralded 2013 recruiting class along with Christian Hackenberg, Adam Breneman, and Brendan Mahon. Sickels was rated by CBS as the No. 8 2018 defensive end prospect, one spot ahead of NC State's Bradley Chubb, who recently announced he would return to campus. Jan 5 - 12:36 PM
Source: Philly.com
