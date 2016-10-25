Garrett Sickels | Defensive End

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Sickels led the Nittany Lions with 12.5 tackles for losses and tied for the team lead with six sacks. He was named second-team all-Big Ten by the league's coaches. Sickels was named the team's Most Valuable Defensive Player at the postseason team banquet. He was an ace recruit in the heralded 2013 recruiting class along with Christian Hackenberg, Adam Breneman, and Brendan Mahon. Sickels was rated by CBS as the No. 8 2018 defensive end prospect, one spot ahead of NC State's Bradley Chubb, who recently announced he would return to campus.

Penn State senior DE Garrett Sickels was held out of the first half against Ohio State after missing one class.

Sickels cut class to get home for a long weekend. All the senior defensive lineman did in the second half was register 2.5 sacks in Penn State's shocking victory over Ohio State. "He came out and played with his hair on fire, and then he’s the first person to grab me at the end of the game, and tells me he loves me," head coach James Franklin told reporters.