Tre Watson | Running Back Team: California Golden Bears Age / DOB: (21) / 2/19/1996 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 190

Latest News Recent News

Cal junior RB Tre Watson (lower body injury) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. It's a major loss for the Cal offense. Watson suffered the injury against Weber State last Saturday. The versatile running back had a monster game in week one against UNC, and was being counted on as a focal point of the Bears offense. In his place, Cal will go with junior Patrick Laird, with senior Vic Enwaire subbing in on short-yardage plays. Source: Rusty Simmons on Twitter

Cal junior RB Tre Watson left Saturday's game against Weber State early with an apparent knee injury. Watson was able to hobble to the sideline after what appeared to be an ankle injury, but came back in one player later. That's when he suffered the injury to the knee. He's questionable to return. Source: Rusty Simmons on Twitter

Cal OC Beau Baldwin said that senior RB Tre Watson "truly has so much versatility in terms of being an every-down back that you can call a lot of different plays with him." "You can put him out at receiver, and he looks really natural doing that. Then, you can run stuff inside the tackles, and he handles that well. He can get to the edges well, and from a pass-protection standpoint, he’s competitive," Baldwin said. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Watson has bumped his statistical output in each of his three seasons at Cal, topping out with 709 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 143 carries during the past campaign. He also logged 21 catches for 241 yards and four additional scores. The Golden Bears are in something of an overhaul mode as they work to build the program under new HC Justin Wilcox. Watson figures to be one of their more reliable offensive options during the coming season. Source: San Francisco Chronicle