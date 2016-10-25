Welcome,
Tre Watson | Running Back
Team:
California Golden Bears
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 2/19/1996
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Cal junior RB Tre Watson (lower body injury) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
It's a major loss for the Cal offense. Watson suffered the injury against Weber State last Saturday. The versatile running back had a monster game in week one against UNC, and was being counted on as a focal point of the Bears offense. In his place, Cal will go with junior Patrick Laird, with senior Vic Enwaire subbing in on short-yardage plays.
Sep 11 - 9:10 PM
Source:
Rusty Simmons on Twitter
Cal junior RB Tre Watson left Saturday's game against Weber State early with an apparent knee injury.
Watson was able to hobble to the sideline after what appeared to be an ankle injury, but came back in one player later. That's when he suffered the injury to the knee. He's questionable to return.
Sep 9 - 6:35 PM
Source:
Rusty Simmons on Twitter
Cal OC Beau Baldwin said that senior RB Tre Watson "truly has so much versatility in terms of being an every-down back that you can call a lot of different plays with him."
"You can put him out at receiver, and he looks really natural doing that. Then, you can run stuff inside the tackles, and he handles that well. He can get to the edges well, and from a pass-protection standpoint, he’s competitive," Baldwin said. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Watson has bumped his statistical output in each of his three seasons at Cal, topping out with 709 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 143 carries during the past campaign. He also logged 21 catches for 241 yards and four additional scores. The Golden Bears are in something of an overhaul mode as they work to build the program under new HC Justin Wilcox. Watson figures to be one of their more reliable offensive options during the coming season.
Apr 14 - 8:09 PM
Source:
San Francisco Chronicle
Cal HC Sonny Dykes indicated that he has seen a marked jump in confidence from junior RB Tre Watson.
"He’s much surer of himself. I think there were times when Tre probably hesitated in the past," Dykes said. "Now, he just sees things quicker and hits the hole faster. He much more decisive, and he’s playing with a lot of confidence." This confidence has never showed more clearly than it did against Oregon last Friday, when the 5-foot-10, 190-pounder ran through the Ducks to the tune of 28 carries for 154 yards. He has rushed for a combined 288 yards over his last two games. Watson should be considered a prime waiver-wire candidate. He received 28 carries against Oregon, so it wasn't just a few big runs buoying his statistical output.
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 03:17:00 PM
Source:
San Francisco Gate
Watson ruled out for remainder of season
Sep 11 - 9:10 PM
Watson leaves contest with apparent injury
Sep 9 - 6:35 PM
Cal OC Baldwin ladles praise on RB Watson
Apr 14 - 8:09 PM
Tre Watson continues to gain confidence
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 03:17:00 PM
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Jackson
LOU
(752)
2
B. Mayfield
OK
(732)
3
L. Fournette
LSU
(663)
4
D. Law
UAB
(661)
5
C. Sutton
SMU
(555)
6
J. Rosen
UCL
(516)
7
K. Hunt
TOL
(503)
8
J. Fromm
UGA
(470)
9
A. Callaway
UF
(466)
10
S. Darnold
USC
(466)
Headlines
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Louisville QB Lamar Jackson has his work cut out for him against Clemson's ferocious defense as we examine potential booms and busts for Week 3.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
»
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
»
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Watson ruled out for remainder of season
»
Wilkins could be top draft prospect in nation
»
Haynes returns after prostate cancer surgery
»
Falk will start on Saturday against Beavers
»
Rhoda named full-time starter for Gophers
»
ECU QB Sirk is in the concussion protocol
»
GT-UCF canceled due to Irma aftermath
»
Nevada turns QB job over to Kaymen Cureton
»
Rutgers OC Kill hospitalized after seizure
»
Key (shoulder) cleared to return vs Miss. St.
»
RB Smith (toe) ruled out for rest of season
»
Baylor turns to QB Zach Smith after 0-2 start
