Player Page

Tre Watson | Running Back

Team: California Golden Bears
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/19/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 190

Latest News

Recent News

Cal junior RB Tre Watson (lower body injury) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
It's a major loss for the Cal offense. Watson suffered the injury against Weber State last Saturday. The versatile running back had a monster game in week one against UNC, and was being counted on as a focal point of the Bears offense. In his place, Cal will go with junior Patrick Laird, with senior Vic Enwaire subbing in on short-yardage plays. Sep 11 - 9:10 PM
Source: Rusty Simmons on Twitter
More Tre Watson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 