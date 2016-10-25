Ty Gangi | Quarterback

Pro Football Weekly's Eric Edholm reports that Nevada plans to start junior QB Ty Gangi versus Northwestern on Saturday.

"Both QBs could play, however," Edholm added. The other quarterback, of course, is David Cornwell, the Alabama transfer who we considered the heavy favorite to emerge with this job. It doesn't sound like the Wolfpack have settled on a definitive starter yet. They seem intent to give both Gangi and Cornwell a look against Northwestern's strong defense. In that game, the Wolf Pack will unveil their brand-new Air Raid offense. For his part, Gangi is a dual-threat who went 99-of-172 passing for 1,301 yards and an 8/6 TD/INT rate last year.