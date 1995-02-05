Jordan Willis | Linebacker

Player Page

Team: Kansas State Wildcats
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/2/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 258

Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin praised Kansas State senior edge rusher Jordan Willis' skills ahead of the two schools' bowl game.
"We’re not going to wait very long for them to call his name in Philadelphia this year," Sumlin said, referring to the 2017 NFL Draft. Willis recently accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, which makes sense after an 11.5 sack season. He is more of a straight-line rusher than other EDGEs in this class. Dec 27 - 1:11 PM
Source: Ben Baby on Twitter
