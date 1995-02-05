Welcome,
Jordan Willis | Linebacker
Team:
Kansas State Wildcats
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 5/2/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 258
Latest News
Recent News
Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin praised Kansas State senior edge rusher Jordan Willis' skills ahead of the two schools' bowl game.
"We’re not going to wait very long for them to call his name in Philadelphia this year," Sumlin said, referring to the 2017 NFL Draft. Willis recently accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, which makes sense after an 11.5 sack season. He is more of a straight-line rusher than other EDGEs in this class.
Dec 27 - 1:11 PM
Source:
Ben Baby on Twitter
Kansas State senior LB Jordan Willis accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.
Willis has done a marvelous job for the Wildcats this season, registering 48 tackles (16.5 for loss), 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. The 6-foot-5, 258-pounder's numbers have consistently improved over the course of his four years playing for HC Bill Snyder. In late October, draft analyst Tony Pauline wrote that Willis has done well to improve his draft stock this season. Pauline viewed the linebacker as a potential sixth-round selection entering the 2016 campaign. The insider expects him to test "off the charts" athletically this coming spring.
Dec 18 - 1:23 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Kansas State edge rusher Jordan Willis has "definitely improved his draft stock," writes TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline.
Willis, who posted seven tackles and a pair of sacks over the weekend during the victory over Texas, ranks third on the team with 36 tackles and is No. 1 with 11.5 TFL, eight sacks and two forced fumbles. " Prior to the season I stamped Willis as a sixth round prospect, in line with the grade scouts handed him, but he’s definitely improved his draft stock since," Pauline wrote. "I expect Willis to test off the charts during workouts and it will be interesting to see if he plays any outside linebacker if invited to the Senior Bowl."
Oct 26 - 7:29 PM
Source:
TFY Draft Insider
Sumlin praises K-State EDGE Jordan Willis
Dec 27 - 1:11 PM
K-State LB Willis heading to Senior Bowl
Dec 18 - 1:23 PM
TFY thinks Willis will 'test off the charts'
Oct 26 - 7:29 PM
More Jordan Willis Player News
