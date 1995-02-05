Jordan Willis | Linebacker Team: Kansas State Wildcats Age / DOB: (21) / 5/2/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 258

Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin praised Kansas State senior edge rusher Jordan Willis' skills ahead of the two schools' bowl game. "We’re not going to wait very long for them to call his name in Philadelphia this year," Sumlin said, referring to the 2017 NFL Draft. Willis recently accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, which makes sense after an 11.5 sack season. He is more of a straight-line rusher than other EDGEs in this class. Source: Ben Baby on Twitter

Kansas State senior LB Jordan Willis accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Willis has done a marvelous job for the Wildcats this season, registering 48 tackles (16.5 for loss), 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. The 6-foot-5, 258-pounder's numbers have consistently improved over the course of his four years playing for HC Bill Snyder. In late October, draft analyst Tony Pauline wrote that Willis has done well to improve his draft stock this season. Pauline viewed the linebacker as a potential sixth-round selection entering the 2016 campaign. The insider expects him to test "off the charts" athletically this coming spring. Source: NFL.com