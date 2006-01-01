Player Page

Haason Reddick | Linebacker

Team: Temple Owls
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/22/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 230

Temple EDGE/ILB Haason Reddick posted an 11-foot-1 broad jump at the NFL Combine.
That freaky showing ties him with Darron Lee and AJ Hawk for the third-best mark among defensive linemen and linebackers at the NFL Combine since 2006. Between his dominant performance at the Senior Bowl and his work in Indianapolis, Reddick has made a strong case to go in Rd. 1 in the upcoming NFL Draft. Mar 5 - 11:47 AM
Source: Josh Norris on Twitter
