Haason Reddick | Linebacker Team: Temple Owls Age / DOB: (22) / 9/22/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 230

Latest News Recent News

Temple EDGE/ILB Haason Reddick posted an 11-foot-1 broad jump at the NFL Combine. That freaky showing ties him with Darron Lee and AJ Hawk for the third-best mark among defensive linemen and linebackers at the NFL Combine since 2006. Between his dominant performance at the Senior Bowl and his work in Indianapolis, Reddick has made a strong case to go in Rd. 1 in the upcoming NFL Draft. Source: Josh Norris on Twitter

Temple EDGE/ILB Haason Reddick said that NFL teams are not asking him to put on weight. Reddick checked into Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine measuring out at 6-foot-2, 237 pounds. He turned heads during the Senior Bowl practice week and could post big numbers in testing on Sunday. Reddick also told reporters on Saturday that pro teams see his potential as both an outside and inside linebacker. Source: Eric Galko on Twitter

NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah says Temple EDGE/ILB Haason Reddick "clearly generated the most buzz in personnel circles" among prospects at the Senior Bowl. His colleague Mike Mayock is on record agreeing. Reddick earned rave reviews at the Senior Bowl for dominating at ILB after spending most of his Temple career aligned on the edge. "He showed the athleticism to easily cover running backs and tight ends while also excelling during the blitz periods of practice," Jeremiah wrote. "Most impressively, he showed excellent run instincts and the ability to sort through the trash and find the ball carrier in team drills." The analyst believes Reddick is closing in on Florida's Jarrad Davis to become the No. 2 ILB behind Reuben Foster in this draft class. Source: NFL.com