Jeff George Jr. | Quarterback

Team: Illinois Fighting Illini
Age / DOB:  (21) / 4/19/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 205

Illinois sophomore QB Jeff George Jr. will start at quarterback on Saturday against Iowa.
George Jr.(6-3/215) takes over for Chayce Crouch, who simply struggled to move the Fighting Illini offense with his inaccuracy and and poor decision-making. In relief of Crouch against USF on 9/15, he completed 12-of-22 passes for 215 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Oct 2 - 5:26 PM
Source: David Coy on Twitter
