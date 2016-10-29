Jeff George Jr. | Quarterback Team: Illinois Fighting Illini Age / DOB: (21) / 4/19/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 205

Illinois sophomore QB Jeff George Jr. will start at quarterback on Saturday against Iowa. George Jr.(6-3/215) takes over for Chayce Crouch, who simply struggled to move the Fighting Illini offense with his inaccuracy and and poor decision-making. In relief of Crouch against USF on 9/15, he completed 12-of-22 passes for 215 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Source: David Coy on Twitter

Illinois sophomore QB Jeff George Jr. completed 12-of-22 passes for 211 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Friday's 47-23 loss to USF. George was called in off the bench for an ineffective Chayce Crouch (8-of-18, 76 yards, interception) in the second half. He wasn't that much better, but did lead the Illini on a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. Illinois will be off on bye next weekend, so they'll have time to sort through their options -- as they were -- before they tango with Nebraska on September 29.