Justice Hill | Running Back Team: Oklahoma State Cowboys Age / DOB: (19) / 11/14/1997 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 171

Latest News Recent News

Oklahoma State sophomore RB Justice Hill will miss spring practices after undergoing a shoulder procedure. Cowboys coach Mike Gundy expects him to be fully healthy for summer camp. Hill broke Thurman Thomas' true freshman school record by running for 1,142 yards last season. That work helped Hill earn Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors. Source: ESPN

Oklahoma State freshman RB Justice Hill rushed for 154 yards on 16 carries in a 31-6 over TCU on Saturday. Chris Carson added 146 yards on 17 carries. This was a highly impressive road win for the Cowboys, who flipped the script on their recent tendencies to beat a quality opponent with the running game. That's right, Oklahoma State can run again, and that's the reason the 9-3 Pokes will give Oklahoma everything it can handle in Bedlam on Dec. 3.