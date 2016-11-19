Player Page

Justice Hill | Running Back

Team: Oklahoma State Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (19) / 11/14/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 171

Oklahoma State sophomore RB Justice Hill will miss spring practices after undergoing a shoulder procedure.
Cowboys coach Mike Gundy expects him to be fully healthy for summer camp. Hill broke Thurman Thomas' true freshman school record by running for 1,142 yards last season. That work helped Hill earn Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors. Feb 2 - 1:51 PM
Source: ESPN
