James Proche | Wide Receiver

Team: Southern Methodist Mustangs
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185

SMU redshirt sophomore WR James Proche caught seven passes for 173 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-24 loss to UCF.
The Mustangs are headlined at wideout by Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn, but Proche is more than capable of stellar showings in his own right. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder started out Saturday's game with a bang, hauling in an 86-yard touchdown early in the first quarter and proceeding to add to that early yardage spark as the game unfolded. This was his third 100-yard performance of the campaign and his best overall game on the yardage front. Nov 4 - 11:29 PM
