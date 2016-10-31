Chayce Crouch | Quarterback

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: KC Masterpiece
Apr 21
Podcast: Marte Fallout
Apr 21
Daily Dose: Super Sale
Apr 21
Waiver Wired: Marte Fill-Ins
Apr 20
Dose: Invest In Vargas?
Apr 20
Familia Turmoil
Apr 19
Notes: Blue Days In Toronto
Apr 19
Daily Dose: Kelley the Hero
Apr 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Justin Turner (hand) back in Dodgers' lineup
Matt Garza (groin) to make season debut Mon.
Ian Desmond (hand) taking BP this weekend
X-rays on Xander Bogaerts' thumb are negative
MadBum injures shoulder in dirt bike accident
David Price (elbow) throws bullpen session
Jason Kipnis activated from disabled list
Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) sitting out Fri.
Mets place Duda (elbow) on disabled list
Josh Hamilton needs another knee surgery
Jayson Werth (groin) out again on Friday
Nationals activate SS Trea Turner from DL
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 20
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 20
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 20
NFL's Best GMs 2017
Apr 19
Foxboro Happenings
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Falcons
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Panthers
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Raiders set draft as deadline for Lynch deal
9-of-17 execs vote Bolles this year's top OL
Texans don't feel pressure to draft QB at 25
CLE coaches want Garrett, owner wants a QB?
Could Eagles still trade WR Jordan Matthews?
Seahawks: Low odds Richard Sherman traded
Cowboys hosting Chargers on Thanksgiving
Patriots hosting Chiefs in 2017 NFL opener
Tyler Lockett (leg) targeting training camp
Raiders/Patriots headed to Mexico in Week 11
Alabama LB Foster failed Combine drug test
Raiders officially exercise Mack's option
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 21
Apr 21
Dose: The King's Court
Apr 21
Dose: HOU not scared of Westy
Apr 20
Playoff News Resources
Apr 19
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 19
Apr 19
Dose: Sweet Rondo Revenge
Apr 19
Stats: Take That For Data
Apr 18
Dose: Kawhi & Kyrie are A-OK
Apr 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Gerald Green goes to the locker room
Gerald Green starting over Amir Johnson
Isaiah Thomas rejoins team, will play Friday
Jusuf Nurkic (right leg) upgraded to doubtful
Kevin Durant (calf) questionable for Game 3
Rondo (thumb) to be re-evaluated in 7-10 days
Jerian Grant to start at PG in Game 3 Friday
Rajon Rondo (thumb) is out indefinitely
Durant (calf) 'hopeful' he will play Game 3
Mike Conley scores 24 points in win vs. Spurs
Zach Randolph scores 21 points in win
Kawhi Leonard scores just 18 points in loss
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Predators Sweep Blackhawks
Apr 21
Podcast: Sabres Clean House
Apr 20
Ducks waddle into second round
Apr 20
Sharks' Offense Comes Alive
Apr 19
Dose: Capitals in Trouble
Apr 18
Allen Key to the Blues Success
Apr 17
Dose: For the Rinne
Apr 16
Fleury Steps Up Again
Apr 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sean Monahan will have wrist surgery
Report: Burns, Karlsson, Hedman Norris picks
Matthews highlights Calder Trophy finalists
Desharnais plays OT hero in Game 5
Predators win GM 4, complete sweep of Hawks
Zibanejad scores in OT, NYR lead Habs 3-2
Kessel has 3 pts, Pens advance to 2nd round
Nick Foligno (LBI) out Game 5 vs Penguins
Drake Caggiula skates with McDavid, Draisaitl
Sabres fire Bylsma and GM Tim Murray
Patrice Bergeron up for another Selke Trophy
John Gibson completes series sweep
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Food City 500 Stats
Apr 20
DFS: Bristol (Spring)
Apr 19
Chasing Easter
Apr 14
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
BMS qualification canceled, Larson on pole
Erik Jones wins Bristol Cup practice 1
Joey Logano slaps wall in Bristol practice 1
Garcia tops sole K&N East Bristol practice
Chase Elliott spins in Bristol practice 1
Justin Allgaier tops XFINITY Final Practice
DJ Kennington pulling Double Duty in 2017
Mello Yello to sponsor Darrell Wallace Jr.
Jeffrey Earnhardt on either side of 30 at BMS
Bristol wins a distant memory for Keselowski
Austin Dillon 4 for 6 in Bristol top-15s
Michael McDowell: top-20 at Bristol last fall
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
Bryan wins; Donald 2nd; again
Apr 17
Shenzhen International Preview
Apr 17
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Finau shares the Valero lead after 7-under 65
Overnight leader Grace slows his pace in R2
Eagle-birdie finish in R2 lifts Smith to 65
Cauley clears from the pack early in R2 @ VTO
Wiesberger surges clear in Shenzhen with 65
Woods extends time off with another surgery
Grace grabs early lead at Valero Texas Open
MacKenzie makes waves in R1 of the Valero
Huh heats up early at the Valero Texas Open
Wiesberger 2 back before play halted in China
Watson cards 66, leads Shenzhen International
Walker battles Lyme disease ahead of VTO
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 21
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 20
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 20
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 20
NFL Draft News, Buzz & Rumors
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Falcons
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Panthers
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 18
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Illinois names QB Crouch starter for 2017
Texans GM Smith says no pressure for QB
Mayock: Top-10 pick still possible for Foster
Corey Davis (ankle) works out without limp
Joe Mixon settles 2014 assault civil suit
Spartans dismiss DE Auston Robertson
Report: Teams looking into Hooker's medicals
Mayock: Ross removed from some Draft boards
Cunningham sneaks in visits with Jags, Broncs
Lombardi: LB Foster will drop to top of Rd. 2
Ray Lewis' son, USU WR Lewis, will transfer
NFL evaluators narrowly name Robinson best OL
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
DFS Soccer: Week 34
Apr 21
Sean's Super Subs - GW34
Apr 21
Late Fitness Check GW34
Apr 21
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW34
Apr 21
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 34
Apr 20
AM's Perfect XI - Week 34
Apr 20
The Bargain Hunter-Week 34
Apr 18
Team News - Week 33
Apr 15
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Joe Allen trains ahead of Week 34 match
Glenn Whelan likely back for Wales trip
Will this be the weekend Butland returns?
Will Bellerin come back into the line-up?
Miguel Britos returns from suspension
Craig Cathcart back from knee injury
Pep hints at Gabriel Jesus return
Cahill set to miss out on FA Cup semis
Palace slowly returning to fitness
McCarthy may not return this season
Mustafi to miss out on FA Cup semis
Rose could return in time for Week 35 derby
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Chayce Crouch | Quarterback
Team:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 5/15/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 225
Latest News
Recent News
Illinois HC Lovie Smith named junior QB Chayce Crouch the team's starter for 2017.
No waiting around for Smith and the Illini, here. Said Lovie of Crouch, who will replace the departed Wes Lunt, "He's our starting quarterback, undisputed leader of our team. I can't wait to get him back out there." The "back out there" portion of the equation is in relation to the 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior's recovery from season-ending shoulder surgery which he underwent near the end of October. Crouch did not take contact this spring, but has been medically cleared and should be ready to assume his spot atop the depth chart come the start of August camp. Prior to going down injured last season, Crouch had completed 18-of-32 passes for 249 yards and a 1/1 TD/INT ratio over the course of four games played.
Apr 21 - 7:09 PM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
Illinois sophomore quarterback Chayce Crouch underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last week.
"Massive blow to us," HC Lovie Smith said at the time. "Chayce was doing some good things, but injuries happen. (He's on the) road to recovery. Rhab has already started for him." Crouch gad replaced starter Wes Lunt (back) in the Purdue game. Since Lunt is hurt too, the Illini have been forced to roll with Jeff George Jr.
Mon, Oct 31, 2016 07:38:00 PM
Source:
Scout.com
Illinois names QB Crouch starter for 2017
Apr 21 - 7:09 PM
QB Crouch (shoulder) done for the season
Mon, Oct 31, 2016 07:38:00 PM
More Chayce Crouch Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Foster
AL
(1468)
2
L. Fournette
LSU
(969)
3
D. Kizer
ND
(950)
4
G. Bolles
UT
(885)
5
M. Garrett
TAM
(882)
6
J. Mixon
OK
(861)
7
O. Melifonwu
CT
(787)
8
M. Trubisky
UNC
(767)
9
P. Mahomes
TTU
(717)
10
D. Watson
CLE
(714)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Illinois Fighting Illini Tickets
Headlines
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 21
Reuben Foster tests positive and DeShone Kizer tests the limits of self-hyperbole in this week's rundown of the news.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 21
»
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 20
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 20
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 20
»
NFL Draft News, Buzz & Rumors
Apr 19
»
NFL Draft Needs: Falcons
Apr 19
»
NFL Draft Needs: Panthers
Apr 19
»
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 18
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Illinois names QB Crouch starter for 2017
»
Texans GM Smith says no pressure for QB
»
Mayock: Top-10 pick still possible for Foster
»
Corey Davis (ankle) works out without limp
»
Joe Mixon settles 2014 assault civil suit
»
Spartans dismiss DE Auston Robertson
»
Report: Teams looking into Hooker's medicals
»
Mayock: Ross removed from some Draft boards
»
Cunningham sneaks in visits with Jags, Broncs
»
Lombardi: LB Foster will drop to top of Rd. 2
»
Ray Lewis' son, USU WR Lewis, will transfer
»
NFL evaluators narrowly name Robinson best OL
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved