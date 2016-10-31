Chayce Crouch | Quarterback

Illinois HC Lovie Smith named junior QB Chayce Crouch the team's starter for 2017.

No waiting around for Smith and the Illini, here. Said Lovie of Crouch, who will replace the departed Wes Lunt, "He's our starting quarterback, undisputed leader of our team. I can't wait to get him back out there." The "back out there" portion of the equation is in relation to the 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior's recovery from season-ending shoulder surgery which he underwent near the end of October. Crouch did not take contact this spring, but has been medically cleared and should be ready to assume his spot atop the depth chart come the start of August camp. Prior to going down injured last season, Crouch had completed 18-of-32 passes for 249 yards and a 1/1 TD/INT ratio over the course of four games played.