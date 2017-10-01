Player Page

Parris Campbell | Wide Receiver

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 208

Ohio State redshirt junior WR Parris Campbell (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's game against Iowa.
"He's questionable for this week," HC Urban Meyer said. "He got dinged on [a] kickoff return. He's tough as nails." Against Penn State on Saturday, Campbell was driven into the locker room on a cart after a hard hit that resulted in a fumble. Asked if Campbell had suffered a concussion, Meyer said he wasn't sure. Oct 30 - 4:05 PM
Source: 247 Sports
