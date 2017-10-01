Parris Campbell | Wide Receiver Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 208

Ohio State redshirt junior WR Parris Campbell (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's game against Iowa. "He's questionable for this week," HC Urban Meyer said. "He got dinged on [a] kickoff return. He's tough as nails." Against Penn State on Saturday, Campbell was driven into the locker room on a cart after a hard hit that resulted in a fumble. Asked if Campbell had suffered a concussion, Meyer said he wasn't sure. Source: 247 Sports

Ohio State redshirt junior WR Parris Campbell missed the bulk of Saturday's win over Nebraska due to an undisclosed injury. Campbell was injured in the first quarter of the game and, per HC Urban Meyer, the Buckeyes opted to hold him out for the rest of the game as a precaution. He'll have the bye week to heal up before OSU takes on Penn State on October 28. His playing status for that contest will be determined over the next two practice weeks. Source: cleveland.com

Ohio State redshirt junior WR Parris Campbell caught six passes for 136 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 49-21 win over Indiana. Big game for Campbell out of the box, particularly given that Ohio State's receiving corps was considered one of the team's question marks (relatively speaking) given their greenness. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound redshirt junior made his speed felt throughout the game, no more so than on a 74-yard touchdown grab with time running down in the third quarter. Campbell led the Buckeyes with both catches and yardage in the game. He has an opportunity in front of him for a big year given the high-powered offensive attack in which he plays.