Player Page

Abdul Adams | Running Back

Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 205

Latest News

Recent News

Oklahoma sophomore RB Abdul Adams suffered an upper right ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Iowa State.
Adams was treated with ice midway on the sidelines. His day could be over, but Oklahoma hasn't officially ruled him out yet. We'll pass along further details when more is known. Adams has turned 32 carries into 330 yards this year, good for an average of over 10 YPC. Oct 7 - 1:26 PM
Source: Diehards
More Abdul Adams Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 