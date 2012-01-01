Abdul Adams | Running Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Postseason Dose: Correa Mashes
Oct 7
Team Roundup: White Sox
Oct 6
Postseason Dose: Mighty Altuve
Oct 6
Team Roundup: Tigers
Oct 5
Dose: Diamonds Are Back
Oct 5
Team Roundup: Phillies
Oct 4
Postseason Dose: Yanks Advance
Oct 4
Fantasy MVPs & LVPs
Oct 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Buxton played through cracked rib Tuesday
Turner homers and drives in five vs DBacks
Hendricks fires seven shutout innings vs Nats
Strasburg fans 10, yields two runs in loss
Keuchel yields just one run over 5 2/3 frames
Carlos Correa homers, drives in four runs
Edwin Encarnacion exits with sprained ankle
Betts departs after aggravating wrist injury
Jake Lamb not starting Game 1 vs. Kershaw
Michael Brantley (ankle) could start Game 3
Austin Jackson starting in left field Friday
Ellsbury in, Headley out of Yankees' lineup
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Weather: Week 5 Forecasts
Oct 7
Week 5 Rankings
Oct 6
Injury Report: Week 5
Oct 6
Silva's Week 5 Matchups
Oct 6
Week 5 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Oct 6
Roundtable: Bye Week Blues
Oct 6
Dose: Pats Edge Bucs On TNF
Oct 6
Matchups: Patriots at Bucs
Oct 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Sam Bradford (knee) practicing on Saturday
Report: 49ers open to Carlos Hyde extension
Crabtree (chest) no longer on injury report
Davante Adams officially listed questionable
Ty Montgomery (ribs) doubtful for Week 5
Cardinals list John Brown as questionable
Jeremy Maclin (hand) draws questionable tag
Jay Ajayi taken off Dolphins injury report
Wayne Gallman likely to lead Week 5 backfield
Week 6 return in play for Derek Carr (back)
Bills LT Cordy Glenn likely to return Sunday
Browns won't use Duke Johnson as feature RB
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Preseason Studs
Oct 6
Stew: 30-Deep Draft Recap
Oct 6
Top-200 Draft Overview
Oct 5
Oct. 5 Preseason Podcast
Oct 5
Oct. 4 Preseason Recap Podcast
Oct 4
Eastern Conference Busts
Oct 4
Risers and Fallers: Forwards
Oct 4
NBA Preseason DFS Podcast
Sep 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kris Dunn (finger) could miss 2-4 weeks
Allen Crabbe (ankle) probable for Sunday
Seth Curry (left tibia) out indefinitely
Exum (shoulder) to miss 'significant' time
LeBron James (ankle) will not play Sunday
Danny Green scores 20 points vs. Kings
Rodney Hood scores 19 points vs. Suns
Alec Burks thrives again, scores 19 points
Snyder: Joe Johnson could be 6th Man of Year
Marquese Chriss blocks four shots, fouls out
Josh Jackson scores 11 points with 8 boards
Paul George scores 25 points vs. Pelicans
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Vegas, No Baby
Oct 7
Dose: VGK wins franchise debut
Oct 7
A Bunch of Fours
Oct 6
Dose: Saad, Hawks crush Pens
Oct 6
Fantasy Nuggets Week 1
Oct 5
Dose: McDavid does it again
Oct 5
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Oct 4
Bye Weeks Stats Sites & RITHAC
Oct 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
OEL primed for bounce-back season
Geztlaf to miss Saturday night's game
M-A Fleury blocks 45 shots in Vegas victory
James Neal leads Vegas to first franchise win
Ben Bishop exits after taking puck off mask
Brayden Point paces Lightning over Panthers
Sergei Bobrovsky blanks Isles Friday night
Toronto acquires Calvin Pickard from Vegas
Avalanche to start Jonathan Bernier Saturday
Marc-Andre Fleury will get Vegas' first start
Calvin Pickard successfully clears waivers
Jaroslav Halak will get the nod on Saturday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 6
Chasing Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 5
Caps After Dover (Fall)
Oct 4
Wrapup: Dover, DE & Las Vegas
Oct 1
Update: Dover (Fall)
Sep 30
DFS: Dover (Summer)
Sep 29
Chasing Dover (Fall)
Sep 28
Caps After New Hampshire (Fall
Sep 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Erik Jones to start 38th in BoA 500
Bowyer best qualified non-playoff contender
Coby makes daring pass to earn Modified win
Denny Hamlin on Bank of America pole
Suarez: Best 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Hornish tops Charlotte XFINITY Final Practice
Coby on Charlotte pole for Southern Slam 150
Allgaier paces Charlotte XFINITY Practice 1
LaJoie leads way in modified practice at CMS
Brennan Poole: Drive for the Cure 300 advance
Alex Bowman: Drive for the Cure 300 advance
Danny Bohn leads Whelen Modified Practice 1
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Safeway Open
Oct 3
Safeway Open Preview
Oct 3
Web Rankings: The Finals 25
Oct 2
Alfred Dunhill Links Preview
Oct 2
Web Rankings: Grading The 25
Sep 29
Expert Picks: British Masters
Sep 26
Presidents Cup Preview
Sep 26
Schauffele wins at East Lake
Sep 25
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hatton in command of Alfred Dunhill Links
Uihlein among notable MCs at Safeway Open
Rookie Tyler Duncan leads after R2 in Napa
Hadley clips the course record w/ 11-under 61
Defender Steele R2 67; trails by 1 in Napa
Zac Blair blemish-free thru 36 holes in Napa
Rookie Diaz (back) WDs prior to R2 in Napa
B. Haas matches low round of the week (-7)
Carnoustie course record puts Fleetwood T1st
Hatton charges into lead with Carnoustie 65
Siem sets new 36h clubhouse target at Dunhill
Drysdale leads home Scots challenge at Links
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
WR Lamb (shoulder) likely done for the day
Sooners RB Adams (ankle) injured vs. ISU
Coutee (knee) warming up ahead of game vs KU
Anthony Miller torches UConn with 15-224-4
Memphis QB Ferguson puts up 431 yards, 7 TD
Cyclones QB Park (health) takes leave of team
Five-star DE Micah Parsons visiting Nebraska
Coutee (groin) will be a game-time decision
UGA LB Patrick arrested on marijuana charges
Report: QB Ehlinger to start vs. Kansas State
QB Chryst (undisclosed) to start against Utah
T Smith gets stiches after kick to the face
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL Draft Recap - Week 7
Oct 5
Team News - Week 7
Sep 30
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 7
Sep 29
Late Fitness Check GW7
Sep 29
Stag's Take - Gameweek 7
Sep 28
Sean's Super Subs - Week 7
Sep 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW7
Sep 28
AM's Perfect XI - Week 7
Sep 27
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Dummett expected to miss another month
Lascelles signs new Newcastle contract
Rafa hopes to welcome wingers back vs Saints
Shelvey suffers a training ground injury
Belgium likely to lose Lukaku for one game
Bournemouth sweating on the fitness of King
Lanzini targeting full return after break
Cherries welcome back Wilson after 8 months
Foxes full-back out of the England squad
Batshuayi ready for starting chance
De Bruyne shakes off injury concern
Scott Malone pushing for left-back shirt
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Abdul Adams | Running Back
Team:
Oklahoma Sooners
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 205
Latest News
Recent News
Oklahoma sophomore RB Abdul Adams suffered an upper right ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Iowa State.
Adams was treated with ice midway on the sidelines. His day could be over, but Oklahoma hasn't officially ruled him out yet. We'll pass along further details when more is known. Adams has turned 32 carries into 330 yards this year, good for an average of over 10 YPC.
Oct 7 - 1:26 PM
Source:
Diehards
Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley confirmed that sophomore Abdul Adams and freshman Trey Sermon have separated themselves in the running back rotation.
"A little bit of week-to-week there. I think those guys have performed the best in the games so far, no doubt about that," Riley said. "They’ll get the first crack at it. We still continue to see bright spots from Marcelias [Sutton] as well as Rodney Anderson so that’s far from being set in stone." Adams is the team leader with 330 rushing yards. He's followed closely by Sermon (283), with Sutton (118) and Anderson (32) languishing in the rear-view mirror.
Oct 4 - 4:32 PM
Source:
Tulsa World
Oklahoma sophomore RB Abdul Adams ran for 164 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown in a 49-41 victory over Baylor on Saturday.
Oklahoma scorched the Baylor defense on the ground, and Adams and fellow running back Tre Sirmon were the biggest benefactors. He had the longest play of the night -- and because of math the season -- when he scored from 99 yards out just before the end of the first quarter to make it 21-7 Oklahoma. Even in a backfield-by-committee, Adams is showing that he is a big-time playmaker in the loaded Sooner offense.
Sep 23 - 10:56 PM
Oklahoma sophomore RB Abdul Adams ran for 93 yards on eight carries and caught a pass for a touchdown in a 56-14 victory over Tulane on Saturday.
Adams (5'11/205) split carries on the day with several Oklahoma running backs, but the sophomore was still able to have a big day. His biggest play was a 49-yard run that set up an Oklahoma score. His touchdown was a 20-yard scamper from a Baker Mayfield throw that gave the Sooners a 28-14 lead.
Sep 16 - 9:42 PM
Sooners RB Adams (ankle) injured vs. ISU
Oct 7 - 1:26 PM
Adams, Sermon atop OU's RB pecking order
Oct 4 - 4:32 PM
Adams has 99-yard run in Sooners victory
Sep 23 - 10:56 PM
Adams has 120 total yards and score in win
Sep 16 - 9:42 PM
More Abdul Adams Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Freeman
OR
(1064)
2
S. Darnold
USC
(674)
3
D. Cook
FSU
(607)
4
B. Wimbush
ND
(596)
5
J. Rosen
UCL
(581)
6
W. Gallman
CLE
(507)
7
D. Guice
LSU
(490)
8
B. Love
STA
(460)
9
J. Allen
WY
(459)
10
E. Oliver
HOU
(448)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Oklahoma Sooners Tickets
Headlines
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Wazzu heads to Oregon one week after upsetting USC and NC State eyes an upset of Louisville in this week's ATS predictions.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
»
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
»
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
NFL Draft Headlines
»
WR Lamb (shoulder) likely done for the day
»
Sooners RB Adams (ankle) injured vs. ISU
»
Coutee (knee) warming up ahead of game vs KU
»
Anthony Miller torches UConn with 15-224-4
»
Memphis QB Ferguson puts up 431 yards, 7 TD
»
Cyclones QB Park (health) takes leave of team
»
Five-star DE Micah Parsons visiting Nebraska
»
Coutee (groin) will be a game-time decision
»
UGA LB Patrick arrested on marijuana charges
»
Report: QB Ehlinger to start vs. Kansas State
»
QB Chryst (undisclosed) to start against Utah
»
T Smith gets stiches after kick to the face
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved