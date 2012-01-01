Abdul Adams | Running Back Team: Oklahoma Sooners Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 205

Oklahoma sophomore RB Abdul Adams suffered an upper right ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Iowa State. Adams was treated with ice midway on the sidelines. His day could be over, but Oklahoma hasn't officially ruled him out yet. We'll pass along further details when more is known. Adams has turned 32 carries into 330 yards this year, good for an average of over 10 YPC. Source: Diehards

Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley confirmed that sophomore Abdul Adams and freshman Trey Sermon have separated themselves in the running back rotation. "A little bit of week-to-week there. I think those guys have performed the best in the games so far, no doubt about that," Riley said. "They’ll get the first crack at it. We still continue to see bright spots from Marcelias [Sutton] as well as Rodney Anderson so that’s far from being set in stone." Adams is the team leader with 330 rushing yards. He's followed closely by Sermon (283), with Sutton (118) and Anderson (32) languishing in the rear-view mirror. Source: Tulsa World

Oklahoma sophomore RB Abdul Adams ran for 164 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown in a 49-41 victory over Baylor on Saturday. Oklahoma scorched the Baylor defense on the ground, and Adams and fellow running back Tre Sirmon were the biggest benefactors. He had the longest play of the night -- and because of math the season -- when he scored from 99 yards out just before the end of the first quarter to make it 21-7 Oklahoma. Even in a backfield-by-committee, Adams is showing that he is a big-time playmaker in the loaded Sooner offense.