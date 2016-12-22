Player Page

Josh Allen | Quarterback

Team: Wyoming Cowboys
Ht / Wt:  6'5'' / 220

Wyoming redshirt sophomore QB Josh Allen will return to school for the 2017 season.
All of the "buzz" will be put on hold, although it might turn out to be hype more than anything else. Allen is a one year starter who completed 56 percent of his passes last season, along with 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He has a big arm and can win outside of structure, which likely fed into evaluators' love despite the poor numbers. We will pick up on this conversation this summer. Jan 12 - 8:19 AM
