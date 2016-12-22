Josh Allen | Quarterback Team: Wyoming Cowboys Ht / Wt: 6'5'' / 220

Wyoming redshirt sophomore QB Josh Allen will return to school for the 2017 season. All of the "buzz" will be put on hold, although it might turn out to be hype more than anything else. Allen is a one year starter who completed 56 percent of his passes last season, along with 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He has a big arm and can win outside of structure, which likely fed into evaluators' love despite the poor numbers. We will pick up on this conversation this summer. Source: Matt Miller on Twitter

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline stresses that he believes that Wyoming redshirt sophomore QB Josh Allen would be best served to return to school in 2017. Pauline loves Allen's upside as a passer, but cautions against an NFL jump as things stand. "I firmly believe Allen has first round potential but needs more experience," the analyst writes. "The fact he struggled late in the season does not help his draft stock." Pauline went so far as to say that a draft declaration at this juncture would be "a mistake." The 6-foot-5, 220-pound redshirt sophomore threw for 3,193 yards with a 28/15 TD/INT ratio this past season. Source: Draft Analyst

Wyoming redshirt sophomore QB Josh Allen completed 17-of-32 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Wednesday's 24-21 loss to BYU in the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl. A rather disappointing outing on the whole for Allen. The Cowboys managed just one touchdown drive through the first three quarters before they made a late run at the Cougars via a pair of Allen touchdown tosses to leading wideout Tanner Gentry. Too little, too late, though. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder has seduced the draft community at times this season, with an AFC executive recently saying that Allen is a "big ol' kid with a big arm," a big ol' kid who is "pretty athletic, too." He could potentially jump for the draft, now, though it might do him well to stay in that Wyoming oven for another season of development. After opening the 2016 campaign with a sparkling 7-2 record (including wins over bowl-bound squads Eastern Michigan, Air Force and Boise State), the Cowboys struggled down the stretch, finishing the season (including bowl action) with losses in four of their last five games.