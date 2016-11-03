Welcome,
B.J. Emmons | Running Back
Team:
Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 206
Alabama sophomore RB B.J. Emmons will undergo a second foot surgery.
The 6-foot, 206-pound Emmons injured the foot during the Texas A&M game and underwent his first surgery on it the day before the LSU game. Emmons, the No. 2 ranked running back in the class of 2016, rushed for 173 yards on 35 attempts in his true freshman season.
Feb 10 - 12:54 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Alabama freshman RB B.J. Emmons has been ruled out indefinitely with a sprained foot.
Emmons sprained his hoof in practice this week. Looks like he will be sitting against LSU come Saturday. The 6-foot, 206-pounder has rushed for 173 yards (4.9 YPC) and a touchdown in six games played this season. He also has a 26-yard kick-return touchdown to his fair name. His loss thins the Tide running corp, but shouldn't be considered a particularly crippling blow.
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 12:41:00 PM
Source:
AL.com
Bama RB Emmons undergoing 2nd foot surgery
Feb 10 - 12:54 PM
Bama RB B.J. Emmons out with sprained foot
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 12:41:00 PM
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Nick Saban finds himself (once again) in need of a new offensive coordinator after Steve Sarkisian's flight to the Falcons.
