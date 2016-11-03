B.J. Emmons | Running Back

The 6-foot, 206-pound Emmons injured the foot during the Texas A&M game and underwent his first surgery on it the day before the LSU game. Emmons, the No. 2 ranked running back in the class of 2016, rushed for 173 yards on 35 attempts in his true freshman season.

Alabama freshman RB B.J. Emmons has been ruled out indefinitely with a sprained foot.

Emmons sprained his hoof in practice this week. Looks like he will be sitting against LSU come Saturday. The 6-foot, 206-pounder has rushed for 173 yards (4.9 YPC) and a touchdown in six games played this season. He also has a 26-yard kick-return touchdown to his fair name. His loss thins the Tide running corp, but shouldn't be considered a particularly crippling blow.