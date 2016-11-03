Player Page

B.J. Emmons | Running Back

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 206

Alabama sophomore RB B.J. Emmons will undergo a second foot surgery.
The 6-foot, 206-pound Emmons injured the foot during the Texas A&M game and underwent his first surgery on it the day before the LSU game. Emmons, the No. 2 ranked running back in the class of 2016, rushed for 173 yards on 35 attempts in his true freshman season. Feb 10 - 12:54 PM
Source: SEC Country
