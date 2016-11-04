Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Juan Lagares drawing trade interest
Tribe work agreement with lefty Boone Logan
O's sign Johnny Giavotella to minors contract
STL announces $51M extension with Martinez
Desmond Jennings close to finding a team?
FA slugger Carter is 'reluctant to leave MLB'
Rockies ink Reynolds to minor league deal
Update: TEX not actively pursuing Quintana
Josh Bell undergoes minor knee operation
Royals finalize 2-year deal with Brandon Moss
Khris Davis wins arbitration case over A's
Cubs acquire RHP Eddie Butler from Rockies
Jarez Parks | Defensive End
Team:
Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 255
Latest News
Recent News
Four-star 2017 DE Jarez Parks reportedly committed to Alabama as a grayshirt.
In one of the more bizarre stories from Wednesday, Parks committed to Alabama with a video from Paris, France only to be told that the Tide had signed a full allotment of players. Apparently, the four-star defensive end from Florida then chose to postpone his enrollment until next January to be apart of Alabama's 2018 class instead of taking a full-ride with one of his various other suitors (Tennessee, Florida State, Florida and many others offered him). Parks will have to pay his own way at Alabama until a scholarship becomes available. We don't recall another similarly-rated prospect doing this recently, but Nick Saban has a way of finding advantages where others didn't know to look.
Feb 2 - 1:32 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Uncommitted four-star 2017 DE Jarez Parks saw a drop of 71 spots in the release of Rivals' final rankings for the current cycle.
Egads. Parks had climbed as high as 22nd on Rivals' master list at one point, but he has steadily dropped back to 47 and finishes out as the outlet's No. 118 overall prospect in the 2017 class. "Parks, who still boasts a high upside, lacks upper body strength," Rivals recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy explained. "He'll need to develop in a college weight program and become a better tackler." Florida State and Alabama are the two heavyweights swinging for his pledge.
Jan 17 - 1:45 PM
Source:
Rivals
Uncommitted five-star 2017 DE Jarez Parks indicated that he could take future visits to Alabama, Florida State and Florida.
Parks is fresh off a visit to Florida State, one which didn't end so hot, as the Seminoles fell to Clemson. "Basically, they tell me that I could kind of play both linebacker and defensive end in a sense. They want to use my versatility," explained the 6-foot-5, 255-pounder. He declined to name a leader for his commitment, though, saying that he would like to take visits to Alabama and Florida, as well as a repeat trip to Tallahassee. Parks ranks as Rivals' No. 22 overall prospect in the 2017 cycle.
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 01:52:00 PM
Source:
Rivals
Report: Park to enroll at Bama as a grayshirt
Feb 2 - 1:32 PM
Jarez Parks takes massive hit on Rivals
Jan 17 - 1:45 PM
Bama, FSU, Florida all on radar for Parks
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 01:52:00 PM
More Jarez Parks Player News
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
Clay Helton and the Trojans landed all six of their targets in a dominant National Signing Day performance.
