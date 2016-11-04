Jarez Parks | Defensive End Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 255

Four-star 2017 DE Jarez Parks reportedly committed to Alabama as a grayshirt. In one of the more bizarre stories from Wednesday, Parks committed to Alabama with a video from Paris, France only to be told that the Tide had signed a full allotment of players. Apparently, the four-star defensive end from Florida then chose to postpone his enrollment until next January to be apart of Alabama's 2018 class instead of taking a full-ride with one of his various other suitors (Tennessee, Florida State, Florida and many others offered him). Parks will have to pay his own way at Alabama until a scholarship becomes available. We don't recall another similarly-rated prospect doing this recently, but Nick Saban has a way of finding advantages where others didn't know to look. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Uncommitted four-star 2017 DE Jarez Parks saw a drop of 71 spots in the release of Rivals' final rankings for the current cycle. Egads. Parks had climbed as high as 22nd on Rivals' master list at one point, but he has steadily dropped back to 47 and finishes out as the outlet's No. 118 overall prospect in the 2017 class. "Parks, who still boasts a high upside, lacks upper body strength," Rivals recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy explained. "He'll need to develop in a college weight program and become a better tackler." Florida State and Alabama are the two heavyweights swinging for his pledge. Source: Rivals