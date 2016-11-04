Player Page

Jarez Parks | Defensive End

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 255

Four-star 2017 DE Jarez Parks reportedly committed to Alabama as a grayshirt.
In one of the more bizarre stories from Wednesday, Parks committed to Alabama with a video from Paris, France only to be told that the Tide had signed a full allotment of players. Apparently, the four-star defensive end from Florida then chose to postpone his enrollment until next January to be apart of Alabama's 2018 class instead of taking a full-ride with one of his various other suitors (Tennessee, Florida State, Florida and many others offered him). Parks will have to pay his own way at Alabama until a scholarship becomes available. We don't recall another similarly-rated prospect doing this recently, but Nick Saban has a way of finding advantages where others didn't know to look. Feb 2 - 1:32 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
