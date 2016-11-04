Welcome,
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Andrews scores three times in Bruins victory
Rosen throws five scores in easy victory
Cal RB Laird rolls for 191 yards, 3 scores
Royce Freeman busts up Huskers for 153 yards
QB Morris goes off for 467 yards, 5 TD vs. KU
CMU WR Chapman decimates KU with 8-168-3
Brewer explodes for 267 and three scores
Trace McSorley tosses trio of TDs vs. Pitt
WR James has 8 catches for 96 yards and a TD
He's baaacck: UT RB Warren romps to 166 yards
Sammy Ballgame: Ehlinger sparks blowout win
Hurts rips Fresno before handing off to Tua
Full Depth Charts
Darren Andrews | Wide Receiver
Team:
UCLA Bruins
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 8/5/1995
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 180
Latest News
Recent News
UCLA redshirt senior WR Darren Andrews caught four passes for 92 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-23 victory over Hawaii on Saturday.
Four catches. Three touchdowns. That's pretty efficient. UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen spread the ball around, but Andrews was able to make the most of his targets, obviously. His first touchdown was a 25-yard dart from Rosen to make it 7-0 Bruins with 6:43 left in the first quarter that made it 7-0. He picked up touchdown No.2 in quarter two, a nine-yard strike to give the Bruins a comfortable 28-7 lead. He wasn't done, however, as he picked up a 34-yard score to start the third quarter and opened up the lead to 35-7. That's two straight big games from Andrews, and there's no reason to think he won't continue the streak next week when UCLA takes on Memphis.
Sep 9 - 9:03 PM
UCLA redshirt senior WR Darren Andrews caught 12 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 45-44 win over Texas A&M.
Both of Andrews' touchdown grabs came in the fourth quarter. The second -- a 42-yard rocket off the hand of Josh Rosen -- could probably have been picked, but the Aggies defender appeared to barely mistime his lunge as the ball came down into Andrews waiting arms. This past season, he logged a 55-709-4 receiving line. So long as Rosen can stay healthy, he'll have a chance to top those numbers this season.
Sep 4 - 12:01 AM
UCLA senior WR Darren Andrews caught six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 20-10 loss to Colorado.
Andrews hauled in a 39-yard touchdown pass from Mike Fafaul in the first quarter. The rest of his evening proved quiet. The same could be said for the Bruins in general, as UCLA now sits at 3-6. For his part, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Andrews is working to a 43-573-4 receiving line. Andrews and company will need to pull out wins against Oregon State, USC and Cal over these next three weekends if they want to achieve bowl eligibility.
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 02:42:00 PM
Andrews scores three times in Bruins victory
Sep 9 - 9:03 PM
Darren Andrews rips Aggies for 12-142-2
Sep 4 - 12:01 AM
Darren Andrews catches logs 6-88-1 line
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 02:42:00 PM
More Darren Andrews Player News
Thor Nystrom dives into Notre Dame-Georgia, USC-Stanford and more as he makes his Week 2 ATS picks.
