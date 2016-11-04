Darren Andrews | Wide Receiver

UCLA redshirt senior WR Darren Andrews caught four passes for 92 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-23 victory over Hawaii on Saturday.

Four catches. Three touchdowns. That's pretty efficient. UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen spread the ball around, but Andrews was able to make the most of his targets, obviously. His first touchdown was a 25-yard dart from Rosen to make it 7-0 Bruins with 6:43 left in the first quarter that made it 7-0. He picked up touchdown No.2 in quarter two, a nine-yard strike to give the Bruins a comfortable 28-7 lead. He wasn't done, however, as he picked up a 34-yard score to start the third quarter and opened up the lead to 35-7. That's two straight big games from Andrews, and there's no reason to think he won't continue the streak next week when UCLA takes on Memphis.