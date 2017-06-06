Player Page

Jaylen Smith | Wide Receiver

Team: Louisville Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (20) / 8/1/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 210

Latest News

Recent News

Louisville junior WR Jaylen Smith caught nine passes for 183 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 47-35 win over UNC.
Smith (6'4/220) has now put up a 17-300-1 line through two games. He's clearly Lamar Jackson's favorite target, with the young Dez Fitzpatrick functioning as the No. 2. Smith is well on his way to his first 1,00-yard season after he posted a 56-975-7 line over his first two seasons combined. Sep 9 - 3:46 PM
More Jaylen Smith Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 