Jaylen Smith | Wide Receiver Team: Louisville Cardinals Age / DOB: (20) / 8/1/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 210

Latest News Recent News

Louisville junior WR Jaylen Smith caught nine passes for 183 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 47-35 win over UNC. Smith (6'4/220) has now put up a 17-300-1 line through two games. He's clearly Lamar Jackson's favorite target, with the young Dez Fitzpatrick functioning as the No. 2. Smith is well on his way to his first 1,00-yard season after he posted a 56-975-7 line over his first two seasons combined.

Louisville junior WR Jaylen Smith caught eight passes for 117 yards in a 35-28 victory over Purdue. Smith (6'4/220) is the leading returning receiver for Louisville, and he was quarterback Lamar Jackson's favorite target on the night. Whenever the Cardinal needed to make a play, Smith was option one, and he found plenty of cushion in the Purdue secondary. He didn't score tonight, but he did score six touchdowns last year, and his size makes him a red zone target going forward. He could be a 1,000 yard receiver in 2017.

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso ranks Louisville junior WR Jaylen Smith as the No. 100 NFL prospect in the country. Smith is looking for his breakout campaign in 2017 after posting a 56-975-7 line over his first two seasons combined with Lamar Jackson at Louisville. "At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, he has a large, NFL-caliber frame," Trapasso wrote. Source: CBS Sports