FSU sophomore WR Nyqwan Murray caught two passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's 33-32 win over Michigan in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Murray wasn't hauling in passes left and right on Friday night, but his two scores were huge. He started off things with a bang, scoring on a 92-yard grab (the longest touchdown reception in Orange Bowl history) with 2:49 remaining in the first quarter. His second touchdown went for a far more modest 12 yards, but it came in a far more tenuous position, too. At the time, Florida State trailed 30-27 with just 1:21 remaining in the contest. Murray's touchdown boosted them to a 33-30 advantage, with Michigan blocking the subsequent extra-point attempt and returning it for two points to give us the 33-32 final. The Wolverines were unable to move the ball on their final offensive drive as they tried for a go-ahead score. Murray entered Friday's action holding a quiet 25-337-3 receiving line, making Friday's memorable effort a nice way to exit 2016 for the sophomore.