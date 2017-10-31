Player Page

John Urzua | Quarterback

Team: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Age / DOB:  (20) / 4/29/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 170

Latest News

Recent News

Middle Tennessee redshirt sophomore QB John Urzua has chosen to retire due to multiple career concussions.
Urzua suffered his most recent concussion against Marshall back on October 20. His first came in 2013, during his junior year in high school. Said the redshirt sophomore, "If it was anything other than a brain injury, I probably wouldn’t think twice about returning." He's started the last six games this season for the Blue Raiders while Brent Stockstill has been on the recovery trail from sternum and collarbone injuries and finishes his collegiate career with 2,338 passing yards and a 15/17 TD/INT ratio. With Stockstill questionable for Saturday's game against UTEP and Urzua now out of the picture, Middle Tennessee could be forced to turn to third-string QB Kyle Banks this weekend. Oct 31 - 11:07 PM
Source: Daily News Journal
More John Urzua Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 