John Urzua | Quarterback Team: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Age / DOB: (20) / 4/29/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 170

Latest News Recent News

Middle Tennessee redshirt sophomore QB John Urzua has chosen to retire due to multiple career concussions. Urzua suffered his most recent concussion against Marshall back on October 20. His first came in 2013, during his junior year in high school. Said the redshirt sophomore, "If it was anything other than a brain injury, I probably wouldn’t think twice about returning." He's started the last six games this season for the Blue Raiders while Brent Stockstill has been on the recovery trail from sternum and collarbone injuries and finishes his collegiate career with 2,338 passing yards and a 15/17 TD/INT ratio. With Stockstill questionable for Saturday's game against UTEP and Urzua now out of the picture, Middle Tennessee could be forced to turn to third-string QB Kyle Banks this weekend. Source: Daily News Journal

Prior to leaving the game due to injury in the second half, Middle Tennessee redshirt sophomore QB John Urzua completed 14-of-30 passes for 220 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Friday's 38-10 loss to Marshall. The Blue Raiders must have been cursed by a gypsy at some point during August camp, because they have been absolutely racked by injuries this season. Regular starting QB Brent Stockstill has missed the last six games due to a cracked sternum and separated collarbone (hence why Urzua is starting to begin with), star WR Richie James has missed three games due to an ankle injury and was forced out of Friday's loss due to an upper-body injury and now Urzua, himself, is dealing with an injury concern. Redshirt freshman Kyle Banks finished out the contest. Middle Tennessee will be on bye next weekend, giving them two weeks to sort through their injury quagmire.

Middle Tennessee redshirt sophomore QB John Urzua will start Saturday's game against FIU. Urzua is starting in place of Brent Stockstill for the fourth straight game, as Stockstill is still on the mend from a cracked sternum and separated collarbone. Source: Erik Bacharach on Twitter