Player Page

Joe Mathis | Defensive End

Team: Washington Huskies
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 255

Latest News

Recent News

Washington edge rusher Joe Mathis posted on social media that his foot is 100 percent healed from injury.
Mathis underwent season ending foot surgery in early November, leading to a missed college football playoff. He even left the program early to prepare for his NFL career rather than attend class or be with the team. Mathis was invited to the NFLPA game but could not attend, and instead is looking forward to the NFL Combine. He hovered around 245 lbs all season, which will be an important measurement in the eyes of NFL teams. Jan 30 - 8:39 AM
Source: Joe Mathis on Twitter
More Joe Mathis Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 