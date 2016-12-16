Joe Mathis | Defensive End Team: Washington Huskies Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 255

Washington edge rusher Joe Mathis posted on social media that his foot is 100 percent healed from injury. Mathis underwent season ending foot surgery in early November, leading to a missed college football playoff. He even left the program early to prepare for his NFL career rather than attend class or be with the team. Mathis was invited to the NFLPA game but could not attend, and instead is looking forward to the NFL Combine. He hovered around 245 lbs all season, which will be an important measurement in the eyes of NFL teams. Source: Joe Mathis on Twitter

Washington senior edge rusher Joe Mathis has already left the program to prepare for his NFL career. Mathis was declared out for the season in early November after undergoing foot surgery. He said he would return for the Rose Bowl, but obviously that will not happen with Washington facing Alabama in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Who knows how long Mathis is sidelined for, but he reportedly has been invited to the NFLPA game and is preparing for the NFL Combine. He was viewed as Washington's top pass rusher, and due to other injuries, the Huskies will have a difficult time creating pressure on Alabama. Mathis hovered around 245 pounds during the season. Source: Jon Ledyard on Twitter

Washington HC Chris Petersen said that senior edge rusher Joe Mathis (foot) will not play in the Peach Bowl. No huge surprise here, as Mathis underwent season-ending foot surgery back in early November. While he has had over a month to recover from that procedure, the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder is not close to seeing game action at this juncture. Source: Christian Caple on Twitter