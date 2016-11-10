Larry Ogunjobi | Defensive Tackle

UNC Charlotte DT Larry Ogunjobi is "probably a second round pick," according to NFL Network's Mike Mayock.

We really like Ogunjobi, but the second round is quite rich. Ogunjobi is a 6-foot-3, 304-pound defensive tackle who possesses flexibility from the interior to bend and get his hips around offensive linemen. This class lacks last year's interior defensive line talent, so perhaps that is what pushes Ogunjobi up the board. Again, we like his talent, but pre-Senior Bowl projections stated fourth round expectations at the earliest. But if a team wants him, the price will be an earlier selection.