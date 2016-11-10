Welcome,
</>
Larry Ogunjobi | Defensive Tackle
Team:
UNC Charlotte 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 6/3/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 297
Latest News
Recent News
UNC Charlotte DT Larry Ogunjobi is "probably a second round pick," according to NFL Network's Mike Mayock.
We really like Ogunjobi, but the second round is quite rich. Ogunjobi is a 6-foot-3, 304-pound defensive tackle who possesses flexibility from the interior to bend and get his hips around offensive linemen. This class lacks last year's interior defensive line talent, so perhaps that is what pushes Ogunjobi up the board. Again, we like his talent, but pre-Senior Bowl projections stated fourth round expectations at the earliest. But if a team wants him, the price will be an earlier selection.
Feb 28 - 9:24 AM
Source:
Tim Parker on Twitter
UNCC redshirt senior DT Larry Ogunjobi has earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl.
Ogunjobi is UNCC's first pplayer to receive an inviation to the All Star game held in Mobile, AL. Ogunjobi is a three year starter and joined the program prior to its inception. He is a run stuffing defensive tackle who likely has the skills to fit in a one or two gap scheme.
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 09:02:00 AM
Source:
UNCC Football on Twitter
Mayock: DT Ogunjobi probably a second rounder
Feb 28 - 9:24 AM
UNCC DT Ogunjobi earns Senior Bowl invite
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 09:02:00 AM
More Larry Ogunjobi Player News
