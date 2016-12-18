Ito Smith | Running Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Calling All Athletics
Sep 17
Dose: Bellinger Ties Record
Sep 17
Week That Was: Going Streaking
Sep 16
Dose: All Good Things Must End
Sep 16
The Week Ahead: Speed Chase
Sep 15
Podcast: Down the Stretch
Sep 15
Dose: Lord Byron Walks Off
Sep 15
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
Sep 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets now hesitant to use Syndergaard (lat)?
Nomar Mazara (quad) returns to lineup Sun.
Michael Brantley's (ankle) status unclear
Willson Contreras' suspension cut to one game
Miggy (back) out Sun. but won't be shut down
Salvador Perez (intercostal) held out again
Jason Kipnis activated, starting in CF Sunday
Jose Ramirez (hamstring) held out again Sun.
Starling Marte (finger) out again on Sunday
Danny Duffy activated for Sunday's start
Alfaro's go-ahead homer propels Phillies
Gordon, Marlins sprint to early lead in win
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 2 Live Blog
Sep 17
Week 2 Rankings
Sep 17
Watch Now: Rotoworld Live
Sep 17
Silva's Week 2 Matchups
Sep 17
Injury Report: Week 2
Sep 17
Week 2 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 16
Weather: Week 2 Forecasts
Sep 16
Roundtable: QB Surprises
Sep 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
DeShone Kizer leaves game with migraine
Jeremy Maclin returns after shoulder scare
Janoris Jenkins downgraded to questionable
Dolphins SLB Lawrence Timmons leaves team
Jalen Ramsey (ankle) active for Week 2
Cards declare Gresham inactive against Colts
Sam Bradford officially out, Keenum starting
Markus Wheaton (finger) missing another game
Jordan Howard officially active for Week 2
Sean Payton: We never planned on featuring AP
Vikings to start Case Keenum at Pittsburgh
Report: Blount's role could be reduced Sunday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Sept. 15 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 15
9/12 Fantasy Hoops Mailbag Pod
Sep 12
Sept. 8 Mock Draft Podcast
Sep 8
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jason Terry returns to Bucks on one-year deal
Boban Marjanovic scores 18 in his 20 minutes
Bogdan Bogdanovic drops 24 points in win
Zach Randolph avoids jail with plea bargain
Kristaps Porzingis drops 34 points in loss
Goran Dragic scores 26 points w/ eight dimes
Marc Gasol double-doubles in win over GER
Shabazz Muhammad will re-sign with Minnesota
Tony Allen signing with the Pelicans
SVG: Reggie Jackson will be ready for camp
Clifford confirms Dwight Howard will start
MCW (knee) questionable for start of season
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: Predators Preview
Sep 17
Podcast: Canadiens Preview
Sep 16
Pod: Minnesota Wild Preview
Sep 15
Pod: Los Angeles Kings Preview
Sep 14
Undervalued ADPs
Sep 14
Pod: Florida Panthers Preview
Sep 13
Podcast: Oilers Preview
Sep 12
Podcast: Red Wings Preview
Sep 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Radulov practising with Seguin and Benn
Flyers hire Dean Lombardi to work under GM
Zach Aston-Reese skates with Malkin, Kessel
Coach lists Zach Parise (back) as day-to-day
Avalanche, Zadorov agree to two-year contract
Ducks GM hopes to have Kesler back by Xmas
Sami Vatanen might be ready in November
Hornqvist (hand) out for beginning of camp
James Neal (hand) set to miss start of camp
Ovechkin accepts NHLers won't be at Olympics
Martin Hanzal (ankle) will miss start of camp
Matt Duchene shows up for Avs' camp
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Chicagoland
Sep 16
Chasing Chicagoland
Sep 13
Caps After Richmond (Fall)
Sep 12
Wrapup: Richmond Raceway
Sep 10
Update: Richmond (Fall)
Sep 9
DFS: Richmond (Summer)
Sep 7
Chasing Richmond (Fall)
Sep 6
Caps After Darlington (Summer)
Sep 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Jay Beasley: JustDrive.com 125 results
Wade Cole: Miller Lite 200 results
Brandon Jones: TheHouse.com 300 results
Matt Crafton in the 2017 NCWTS playoffs
Calvin Carroll: Miller Lite 200 results
Darrell Wallace Jr.: TheHouse.com 300 results
Chase Briscoe in the 2017 NCWTS playoffs
Solomito wins modified tour Miller Lite 200
Austin Cindric makes the 2017 NCWTS playoffs
Gallagher: TheHouse.com 300 results
Ben Rhodes makes the 2017 NCWTS playoffs
Champion Ted Christopher passes away
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: BMW Championship
Sep 12
BMW Championship Preview
Sep 12
KLM Open Preview
Sep 11
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wattel claims 1st ET title, the 2017 KLM Open
J. Day sleepwalks to R3 70; falls five adrift
Fowler drifts to five back at BMW; R3 70
Leishman moves five clear at BMW; R3 68
Aphibarnrat leads after Round 3 at KLM Open
Lagergren joins Stalter at top in KLM Open
Leishman R2 64; extends BMW lead to three
Fowler flashes up the BMW board w/ day-low 64
Past champ J. Day posts 13-under; R2 65
Stalter battles wobble to keep KLM Open lead
Aphibarnrat posts halfway target at KLM Open
Stalter sets new mark; leads after KLM Rnd 1
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ito Smith rolls over ULM for 219 yards, score
USC DE Porter Gustin (biceps) undergoing MRI
Texas T Connor Williams injures knee vs. USC
Sean White arrested for public intoxication
Carrington once again dominant with three TDs
Shimonek throws for six touchdowns in win
Pettis ties NCAA record, scores four times
Darnold makes enough plays for overtime win
Deebo Samuel suffers broken fibula vs. UK
Bryant leads Clemson to win over Louisville
L-Jax's 381 total yards, 3 scores not enough
Freeman rocks 157 yards rushing, three scores
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 5
Sep 16
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 5
Sep 15
Stag's Take - Gameweek 5
Sep 14
Late Fitness Check GW5
Sep 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW5
Sep 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 5
Sep 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 5
Sep 13
The Bargain Hunter - Week 5
Sep 13
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lukaku piles it on former club in United win
Koeman on the hot seat after another loss
Chelsea grind out goalless derby with Arsenal
Gunners pick up big road point v Chelsea, 0-0
Kane and Spurs held by Swansea
Arsenal pair face a late fitness test
Burnley manage road result with Arfield goal
Vardy pen saves Foxes at Huddersfield
Barry equals Giggs' record as WBA draw
Salah scores third, but Reds can only draw
Newcastle wins third consecutive match
Shaqiri scores for Stoke, but to no avail
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ito Smith | Running Back
Team:
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 9/11/1995
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 195
Latest News
Recent News
Southern Miss senior RB Ito Smith rushed for 219 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in Saturday's 28-17 win over UL-Monroe.
Now that's more like it. Smith entered this weekend's action having rushed for a mere 114 yards in two games. He almost doubled up on those numbers on Saturday. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound senior averaged a smooth 8.1 YPC and notched a 27-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. He'll have to wait patiently on bye next weekend before he has a chance to back up this performance against North Texas on September 30. Smith totaled 1,918 yards and 19 touchdowns from scrimmage last season.
Sep 17 - 2:01 PM
Southern Miss senior RB Ito Smith rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in Saturday's 45-0 win over Southern.
Smith was one of the most productive backs in the entire country last season, racking up 1,918 yards and 19 touchdowns from scrimmage. The numbers have not come together through two games this time around, as the 5-foot-9, 195-pounder has rushed for just 114 yards (augmented with a respectable 96 yards receiving) against Kentucky and Southern. He is currently averaging just 3.5 YPC, a far cry from his career mark of 5.4 YPC. Southern Miss boasts an incredibly easy schedule this season -- their next four games come against UL-Monroe, North Texas, UTSA and UTEP -- and we expect Smith to shake out of his early slumbers soon enough.
Sep 10 - 1:20 PM
Southern Miss senior RB Ito Smith rushed for 37 carries on 16 carries in Saturday's 24-17 loss to Kentucky.
Smith (5'9/195) is one of the most dynamic backs in all the land, but he made barely any noise -- at least not as a rusher -- against the Wildcats on Saturday. His long run went for all of six yards. However, he is also a stud receiver out of the backfield and he excelled in that aspect of the game in the loss, catching nine passes for 78 yards. He totaled 1,918 yards and 19 touchdowns from scrimmage last season and will try to put together his first complete effort of the current campaign when Southern Miss faces off with Southern University next weekend.
Sep 2 - 8:46 PM
Southern Miss junior RB Ito Smith rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in Saturday's 28-21 win over UL-Lafayette in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
Fine work from Smith, who showed an impeccable blend of balance and strength on multiple runs. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder opened the game's scoring with an 11-yard trip to the end zone in the first quarter, then came back around to notch a little one-yarder early in the fourth. In addition to his scores on the ground, Smith also snagged a six-yard touchdown toss from Nick Mullens in the first half. He finishes his junior campaign having rushed for 1,459 yards and 17 touchdowns while catching 43 passes for 459 yards and two touchdowns over the course of 13 games. Smith has now posted back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 01:23:00 AM
Ito Smith rolls over ULM for 219 yards, score
Sep 17 - 2:01 PM
Ito Smith mostly quiet in win over cupcake
Sep 10 - 1:20 PM
Southern Miss RB Ito Smith fails to find room
Sep 2 - 8:46 PM
Ito Smith dances way to 138 yards rushing
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 01:23:00 AM
More Ito Smith Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Hill
OSU
(2778)
2
C. Spiller
CLE
(1417)
3
B. Rypien
BSU
(1104)
4
T. Edwards
WIS
(1013)
5
J. Allen
WY
(733)
6
N. Fitzgerald
MSS
(693)
7
S. Darnold
USC
(607)
8
L. Falk
WAS
(564)
9
D. Law
UAB
(540)
10
L. Jackson
LOU
(535)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Southern Miss Golden Eagles Tickets
Headlines
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Jalen Hurts could be in for a world of pain when the Tide face Vandy in Week 4. That and more in a breakdown of this week's most intriguing match-ups.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
»
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Ito Smith rolls over ULM for 219 yards, score
»
USC DE Porter Gustin (biceps) undergoing MRI
»
Texas T Connor Williams injures knee vs. USC
»
Sean White arrested for public intoxication
»
Carrington once again dominant with three TDs
»
Shimonek throws for six touchdowns in win
»
Pettis ties NCAA record, scores four times
»
Darnold makes enough plays for overtime win
»
Deebo Samuel suffers broken fibula vs. UK
»
Bryant leads Clemson to win over Louisville
»
L-Jax's 381 total yards, 3 scores not enough
»
Freeman rocks 157 yards rushing, three scores
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved