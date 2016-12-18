Ito Smith | Running Back Team: Southern Miss Golden Eagles Age / DOB: (22) / 9/11/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 195

Latest News Recent News

Southern Miss senior RB Ito Smith rushed for 219 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in Saturday's 28-17 win over UL-Monroe. Now that's more like it. Smith entered this weekend's action having rushed for a mere 114 yards in two games. He almost doubled up on those numbers on Saturday. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound senior averaged a smooth 8.1 YPC and notched a 27-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. He'll have to wait patiently on bye next weekend before he has a chance to back up this performance against North Texas on September 30. Smith totaled 1,918 yards and 19 touchdowns from scrimmage last season.

Southern Miss senior RB Ito Smith rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in Saturday's 45-0 win over Southern. Smith was one of the most productive backs in the entire country last season, racking up 1,918 yards and 19 touchdowns from scrimmage. The numbers have not come together through two games this time around, as the 5-foot-9, 195-pounder has rushed for just 114 yards (augmented with a respectable 96 yards receiving) against Kentucky and Southern. He is currently averaging just 3.5 YPC, a far cry from his career mark of 5.4 YPC. Southern Miss boasts an incredibly easy schedule this season -- their next four games come against UL-Monroe, North Texas, UTSA and UTEP -- and we expect Smith to shake out of his early slumbers soon enough.

Southern Miss senior RB Ito Smith rushed for 37 carries on 16 carries in Saturday's 24-17 loss to Kentucky. Smith (5'9/195) is one of the most dynamic backs in all the land, but he made barely any noise -- at least not as a rusher -- against the Wildcats on Saturday. His long run went for all of six yards. However, he is also a stud receiver out of the backfield and he excelled in that aspect of the game in the loss, catching nine passes for 78 yards. He totaled 1,918 yards and 19 touchdowns from scrimmage last season and will try to put together his first complete effort of the current campaign when Southern Miss faces off with Southern University next weekend.