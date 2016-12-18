Player Page

Ito Smith | Running Back

Team: Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/11/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 195

Southern Miss senior RB Ito Smith rushed for 219 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in Saturday's 28-17 win over UL-Monroe.
Now that's more like it. Smith entered this weekend's action having rushed for a mere 114 yards in two games. He almost doubled up on those numbers on Saturday. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound senior averaged a smooth 8.1 YPC and notched a 27-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. He'll have to wait patiently on bye next weekend before he has a chance to back up this performance against North Texas on September 30. Smith totaled 1,918 yards and 19 touchdowns from scrimmage last season. Sep 17 - 2:01 PM
