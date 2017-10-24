Player Page

Jordan Huff | Running Back

Team: Northern Illinois Huskies
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/9/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 218

Latest News

Recent News

Northern Illinois redshirt senior RB Jordan Huff (leg) is wearing a boot in warmups for Thursday's game against Eastern Michigan.
Huff was tossing the ball around with his fellow running backs, but was booted up and was not in pads. It looks like he will be sitting out Thursday's contest. That will mean more carries for Marcus Jones and Tommy Mister. This will be the second consecutive game that Huff has missed due to the leg injury. Oct 26 - 6:32 PM
Source: Josh Tolentino on Twitter
More Jordan Huff Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 