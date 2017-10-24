Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
NFL PAGES
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
NBA PAGES
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
NHL PAGES
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
NASCAR PAGES
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
GOLF PAGES
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Player Page
Jordan Huff | Running Back
Team:
Northern Illinois Huskies
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 4/9/1995
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 218
Latest News
Recent News
Northern Illinois redshirt senior RB Jordan Huff (leg) is wearing a boot in warmups for Thursday's game against Eastern Michigan.
Huff was tossing the ball around with his fellow running backs, but was booted up and was not in pads. It looks like he will be sitting out Thursday's contest. That will mean more carries for Marcus Jones and Tommy Mister. This will be the second consecutive game that Huff has missed due to the leg injury.
Oct 26 - 6:32 PM
Source:
Josh Tolentino on Twitter
Northern Illinois redshirt senior RB Jordan Huff (undisclosed) remains an uncertain proposition for Thursday's game against Eastern Michigan.
Huff did not play in Saturday's win over Bowling Green due to the injury concern. Updates have been scarce during the week, unfortunately, but his playing status for Thursday evening should receive clarity closer to kickoff. Marcus Jones and Tommy Mister would see the bulk of carries if Huff can't play.
Oct 26 - 5:02 PM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
NIU coach Rod Carey said he's unsure if redshirt senior RB Jordan Huff (undisclosed) will be able to play against EMU on Thursday.
Huff missed Saturday's win against Bowling Green with the injury. "I don’t know yet [about Huff]. Really, all of our guys that our bumped and bruised," Carey said. "We really don’t know anything until today. Today is our first substantial practice." Huff ranks fourth in the MAC with 450 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Oct 25 - 2:33 PM
Source:
Dekalb Daily Chronicle
NIU redshirt senior RB Jordan Huff (undisclosed) was ruled out for Saturday's game against Bowling Green.
This will be the first game that Huff has missed this season. He's rushed for 450 yards and a touchdown in six games. The Huskies are cobbling together their running attack via Marcus Jones and Tommy Mister with Huff sidelined.
Oct 21 - 2:34 PM
Source:
John Wagner on Twitter
Jordan Huff (leg) sporting boot in warmups
Oct 26 - 6:32 PM
Jordan Huff (undisclosed) remains uncertain
Oct 26 - 5:02 PM
RB Huff (undisclosed) iffy for EMU Thursday
Oct 25 - 2:33 PM
Jordan Huff (undisclosed) ruled out for Sat.
Oct 21 - 2:34 PM
More Jordan Huff Player News
