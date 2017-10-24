Jordan Huff | Running Back Team: Northern Illinois Huskies Age / DOB: (22) / 4/9/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 218

Northern Illinois redshirt senior RB Jordan Huff (leg) is wearing a boot in warmups for Thursday's game against Eastern Michigan. Huff was tossing the ball around with his fellow running backs, but was booted up and was not in pads. It looks like he will be sitting out Thursday's contest. That will mean more carries for Marcus Jones and Tommy Mister. This will be the second consecutive game that Huff has missed due to the leg injury. Source: Josh Tolentino on Twitter

Northern Illinois redshirt senior RB Jordan Huff (undisclosed) remains an uncertain proposition for Thursday's game against Eastern Michigan. Huff did not play in Saturday's win over Bowling Green due to the injury concern. Updates have been scarce during the week, unfortunately, but his playing status for Thursday evening should receive clarity closer to kickoff. Marcus Jones and Tommy Mister would see the bulk of carries if Huff can't play. Source: Chicago Tribune

NIU coach Rod Carey said he's unsure if redshirt senior RB Jordan Huff (undisclosed) will be able to play against EMU on Thursday. Huff missed Saturday's win against Bowling Green with the injury. "I don’t know yet [about Huff]. Really, all of our guys that our bumped and bruised," Carey said. "We really don’t know anything until today. Today is our first substantial practice." Huff ranks fourth in the MAC with 450 rushing yards and one touchdown. Source: Dekalb Daily Chronicle