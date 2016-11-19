D.J. Moore | Wide Receiver Team: Maryland Terrapins Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 215

Maryland sophomore WR D.J. Moore caught 12 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-21 loss to Northwestern on Saturday. Moore (5'11/215) amazingly could have had an even better day if Max Bortenschlager had a semblance of accuracy with the football on Saturday. Still, this is another monster game for one of the best wideouts in the Big Ten conference. His first score was a 12-yarder from Bortenschlager to open the scoring in the first, and they connected on a 52 yard score in the second. Look for Moore to continue to feast next week against Wisconsin.

Maryland sophomore WR D.J. Moore caught eight passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-24 win over Minnesota. He also had a 24-yard carry. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound sophomore has been one of the nation's most consistent receivers this season, despite Maryland's quarterback situation (the Terps have started three quarterbacks already). Moore has had exactly seven or eight receptions in all four of Maryland's games, he's caught at least one touchdown pass in every contest, and he's yet to be held under 83 receiving yards.

Maryland sophomore WR D.J. Moore caught eight passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 38-10 loss to UCF. Moore scored Maryland's lone touchdown of the game on a 20-yard catch with time running out in the third quarter. It was a slog of an offensive contest for the Terrapins on the whole. In three games this season, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound sophomore has put up a respectable 22-313-4 receiving line.