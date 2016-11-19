Player Page

D.J. Moore | Wide Receiver

Team: Maryland Terrapins
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 215

Latest News

Recent News

Maryland sophomore WR D.J. Moore caught 12 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-21 loss to Northwestern on Saturday.
Moore (5'11/215) amazingly could have had an even better day if Max Bortenschlager had a semblance of accuracy with the football on Saturday. Still, this is another monster game for one of the best wideouts in the Big Ten conference. His first score was a 12-yarder from Bortenschlager to open the scoring in the first, and they connected on a 52 yard score in the second. Look for Moore to continue to feast next week against Wisconsin. Oct 14 - 7:07 PM
More D.J. Moore Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 