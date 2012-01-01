Keke Coutee | Wide Receiver Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 173

Texas Tech junior WR Keke Coutee (groin) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Kansas. Coutee suffered a groin injury in the third quarter of last Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State. He's been one of the most productive receivers in the country to date and is currently working to a 31-499-4 receiving line across four games. Senior Ja’Deion High and sophomore Antoine Wesley saw increased work after he exited stage left against the Cowboys and would be called upon to step up if Coutee is unable to play on Saturday. Source: Diehards

Texas Tech junior WR Keke Coutee (lower body) left Saturday's 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday early. Coutee (5'11/180) left the game after catching three passes for 56 yards. He should be considered day-to-day until we have further information on the severity of the injury.

Texas Tech junior WR Keke Coutee caught 11 balls for 161 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-24 victory over Houston. A true blazer, Coutee (5'11/180) showed off his wheels on a 77-yard touchdown pass from Nik Shimonek in the third quarter, beating a corner on a streak route and then erasing a safety's angle when he hit the afterburners. Coutee was Pat Mahomes' favorite target in the second half of last season, and that's carried over with Shimonek behind center. He's posted a 28-446-4 line through three games.