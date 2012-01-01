Player Page

Keke Coutee | Wide Receiver

Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 173

Texas Tech junior WR Keke Coutee (groin) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Kansas.
Coutee suffered a groin injury in the third quarter of last Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State. He's been one of the most productive receivers in the country to date and is currently working to a 31-499-4 receiving line across four games. Senior Ja’Deion High and sophomore Antoine Wesley saw increased work after he exited stage left against the Cowboys and would be called upon to step up if Coutee is unable to play on Saturday. Oct 6 - 6:12 PM
