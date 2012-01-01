Welcome,
Keke Coutee | Wide Receiver
Team:
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 173
Latest News
Recent News
Texas Tech junior WR Keke Coutee (groin) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Kansas.
Coutee suffered a groin injury in the third quarter of last Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State. He's been one of the most productive receivers in the country to date and is currently working to a 31-499-4 receiving line across four games. Senior Ja’Deion High and sophomore Antoine Wesley saw increased work after he exited stage left against the Cowboys and would be called upon to step up if Coutee is unable to play on Saturday.
Oct 6 - 6:12 PM
Source:
Diehards
Texas Tech junior WR Keke Coutee (lower body) left Saturday's 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday early.
Coutee (5'11/180) left the game after catching three passes for 56 yards. He should be considered day-to-day until we have further information on the severity of the injury.
Oct 1 - 12:51 AM
Texas Tech junior WR Keke Coutee caught 11 balls for 161 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-24 victory over Houston.
A true blazer, Coutee (5'11/180) showed off his wheels on a 77-yard touchdown pass from Nik Shimonek in the third quarter, beating a corner on a streak route and then erasing a safety's angle when he hit the afterburners. Coutee was Pat Mahomes' favorite target in the second half of last season, and that's carried over with Shimonek behind center. He's posted a 28-446-4 line through three games.
Sep 23 - 4:19 PM
Texas Tech junior WR Keke Coutee caught 12 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown in a 52-45 victory over Arizona State on Saturday.
Coutee (5'11/180) may play in a pass-happy system, but he'd have a chance to put up big numbers playing for anyone outside of the option schools. He was consistently open, and his shifty speed gave the Sun Devils secondary loads of trouble. His touchdown was a 12-yard strike from Nic Shimonek that gave the Red Raiders a 7-3 lead with 4:25 left in the first. Coutee had 55 catches for 890 yards and seven scores as a junior, and he's sure to pass those numbers in 2017, assuming good health.
Sep 17 - 1:31 AM
Coutee (groin) will be a game-time decision
Oct 6 - 6:12 PM
Coutee (lower body) leaves game early
Oct 1 - 12:51 AM
WR Coutee posts a cool 11-161-1 line in win
Sep 23 - 4:19 PM
Coutee destroys Sun Devils for 187 and score
Sep 17 - 1:31 AM
More Keke Coutee Player News
