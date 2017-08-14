Byron Pringle | Wide Receiver Team: Kansas State Wildcats Age / DOB: (24) / 11/17/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 205

Latest News Recent News

Kansas State junior WR Byron Pringle caught four passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 45-40 win over Oklahoma State. Pringle (6'2/205) posted his best game of the season in this one while helping Kansas State (6-5) to achieve bowl eligibility. All three of his touchdown grabs on the evening were of the long variety -- they went for 47, 46 and 60. In addition, the junior also went off for an 89-yard kickoff return for a score midway through the second quarter. Prior to this monster showing, Pringle had not topped 100 yards receiving since he put in 121 yards against Central Arkansas in the first game of the season.

Kansas State junior WR Byron Pringle finished with six receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's overtime victory at Texas Tech. Pringle hooked up with backup Alex Delton in the second quarter on a 19-yard scoring connection, and then he reeled in the game-winning touchdown in overtime from third-stringer Skylar Thompson. It was the junior's first visit to the end zone since Sept. 2 against Central Arkansas, and it was also his best yardage total since that opening game victory. He has posted 70 or more receiving yards in each of the past four outings.

Kansas State junior WR Byron Pringle caught three passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in a 55-16 victory over Central Arkansas. Pringle was the big-play wide receiver for the Wildcats last year (39/621/4), and even though he only had the three catches, all went for big yardage. The biggest play was a 55-yard touchdown from Jesse Ertz to make it 24-16 Wildcats in the middle of the second quarter. This was a night where everyone got a chance to make plays against inferior competition, but as we get closer to conference play, Pringle should see more touches with similar yardage.