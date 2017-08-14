Player Page

Byron Pringle | Wide Receiver

Team: Kansas State Wildcats
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/17/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 205

Kansas State junior WR Byron Pringle caught four passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 45-40 win over Oklahoma State.
Pringle (6'2/205) posted his best game of the season in this one while helping Kansas State (6-5) to achieve bowl eligibility. All three of his touchdown grabs on the evening were of the long variety -- they went for 47, 46 and 60. In addition, the junior also went off for an 89-yard kickoff return for a score midway through the second quarter. Prior to this monster showing, Pringle had not topped 100 yards receiving since he put in 121 yards against Central Arkansas in the first game of the season. Nov 18 - 7:25 PM
